Dimensity 9300 may launch without little cores

A recent leak about the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 has suggested that the upcoming processor may not include little cores thanks to its new architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the popular leakers on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, has leaked a piece of information on MediaTek's upcoming processor. Digital Chat Station alleged that the Dimensity 9300 won't make any use of the tiny CPU cores. The same source claims that the chipset will instead contain an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores.

"The 8-core CPU of MTK Dimensity 9300: 4 X4 super cores + 4 A270 large cores, the new architecture design. Performance blocked A17, the power consumption on paper is actually reduced by more than 50% compared with the previous generation, what kind of magic," they said in their post.

It was announced by MediaTek yesterday that the Immortalis Mali-G720 GPU and the brand-new Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 CPU cores from Arm would be used in the company's upcoming flagship phone processor Dimensity 9300. There may be a solid explanation for why the corporation chose not to mention the new Cortex-A520 tiny CPU core.

The official name of the processor is not Dimensity 9300, but there is a strong possibility that MediaTek will use the name. However, if the above-mentioned Dimensity 9300 specifications are true, it may easily surpass Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which might debut in either a 1+5+3 or 2+4+2 configuration.

MediaTek recently unveiled Dimensity 8050

MediaTek's newest chipset, Dimensity 8050, built using TSMC's cutting-edge 6nm (N6) process node, features an octa-core processor with three powerful Cortex-A78 cores that can run at speeds of up to 2.6GHz, four energy-efficient Cortex-A78 cores that can run at speeds of up to 2GHz, and one Cortex-A78 core that can run at an impressive 3GHz. The chipset also includes a 9-core ARM Mali G77 GPU, giving customers an improved and immersive visual experience to go along with the powerful CPU.

Besides, a recent report said that MediaTek and Nvidia are collaborating to integrate Nvidia GPUs into MediaTek's 2024 mobile processors. Additionally, the two businesses are working together to create goods for the Windows on Arm platform.

Advertisement