Arm unveils Cortex-X4: Fastest so far

Moments before CEO Rene Haas' highly anticipated keynote speech at Computex in Taipei, Arm made a significant announcement, unveiling two innovative products aimed at enhancing smartphone performance. The first of these is the fourth-generation Cortex-X core, known as the Arm Cortex-X4. Boasting impressive speed, Arm declared the Cortex-X4 as their fastest CPU to date, promising a remarkable 15% performance boost compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-X3.

With a strong focus on bolstering artificial intelligence and machine learning-based applications, the Cortex-X4 aims to deliver an unparalleled user experience and facilitate seamless execution of advanced tasks. This unveiling demonstrates Arm's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology and driving the evolution of smartphone performance.

Another notable addition to Arm's product lineup is the Arm Immortalis-G720, leveraging the fifth-generation GPU architecture. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Immortalis-G715 GPU, which has already found its way into flagship devices from OPPO and vivo through a partnership with MediaTek, Arm's latest GPU offering sets its sights on delivering exceptional performance in high-geometry games and real-time 3D applications.

With a vision to emulate console-like gameplay experiences on mobile devices, the fifth-generation GPU architecture demonstrates Arm's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming and providing users with immersive and captivating visual experiences.

Power efficiency emphasis on Cortex-X4

According to Arm, the Cortex-X4 microarchitecture offers a significant improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-X3. With a claimed power reduction of 40% on the same process, the Cortex-X4 enhances responsiveness and accelerates app launch speed, providing users with a smoother and more efficient experience.

In addition to the Cortex-X4, Arm also unveiled their latest mobile computing platform, Arm Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TCS23). This comprehensive platform incorporates cutting-edge intellectual property, including the Immortalis GPU, Armv9 CPUs, and software enhancements. Aimed at System on Chip (SoC) designers who create their own compute subsystems using Arm's IP packages, the TCS23 platform is specifically tailored for premium smartphone variants.

The GPUs featured in the TCS23 platform, such as the newly-introduced Immortalis-G720, Mali-G720, and Mali-G620, are based on the advanced fifth-generation architecture. Complementing the GPUs, the Armv9.2 compute cluster comprises the Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-520 CPUs, along with the DSU-120, Arm's latest DynamiQ shared unit.

Haas emphasized that while Arm has traditionally operated as an intellectual property (IP) supplier, they recognized the challenges faced by System on Chip (SoC) designers when integrating various IPs. To address this, Arm took a proactive approach by constructing CPU, memory systems, and compute modules in advance. This allows for seamless integration, configuration, and validation into a complete system, streamlining the design process for SoC designers and enhancing their efficiency.

Haas also highlighted Arm's continued collaboration with TSMC. In a significant industry first, Arm announced that they have successfully completed the "taping out" process of the Cortex-X4 on the TSMC N3E process.

