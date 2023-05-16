Nvidia and MediaTek reportedly working on mobile and Windows ARM chipsets together

A report by Digi Times Asia claims that MediaTek and Nvidia are working on introducing Nvidia graphics processing units into MediaTek's 2024 mobile processors. The two companies are also collaborating to develop products for the Windows on Arm platform.

Nvidia has long neglected the mobile chip market. The company's last mobile chips, under the Tegra brand, were used in Microsoft's first Surface RT device, which the company unveiled more than 10 years ago. Nvidia's game streaming device Shield is also powered by a Tegra processor.

The report provides no details on the partnership or information about the upcoming products. First MediaTek mobile processors with Nvidia GPUs are expected for 2024.

The Windows on Arm partnership will be used by both companies to get a share of the notebook market. MediaTek is focusing on the "entry-level Chromebook market" currently according to the report. The company has a market share of about 20% in the segment.

The cooperation with Nvidia could help MediaTek gain a foothold in higher-priced segments by launching products that are considered mid- to high-end notebooks. The report offers no details on the cooperation. In other words, chip or product details are unknown at this point and it is unclear when the first product will be released to market.

MediaTek announced in 2017 that it would not put its ARM-based chips in Windows PCs at the time citing that ARM had a "turbulent history with Windows". Then, in 2022, MediaTek announced plans to developer SoCs with "enhanced CPU and GPU performance" for the Windows on ARM PC market.

The company revealed plans to integrate technology of its high-end Dimensity SoCs for smartphones into its Windows on ARM products. This included connectivity technology, such as that powering 5G, BlueTooth and Wi-Fi functionality, but also other technology.

The cooperation with Nvidia would reduce the burden on MediaTek and it would increase the credibility of the products.

The two companies may make an official announcement later this year regarding the partnership.

