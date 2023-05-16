A mysterious Intel patch is on its way

In a surprising turn of events, Intel is set to release an unexpected patch this week, targeting a wide range of modern processors. The patch, which is scheduled for release on Friday, has raised eyebrows among tech enthusiasts and PC owners alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mysterious Intel patch unveiled

The Intel GitHub page has unveiled the code for the patch, revealing its compatibility with chips dating back to 2017 and including the latest 13th-generation processors. This comprehensive coverage implies that Intel deems it necessary for a significant number of PC users to have their systems patched. However, the purpose behind this microcode remains shrouded in mystery, leading to speculations of a potential security concern being addressed.

Intel's response and clarification

Concerns surrounding the patch's purpose prompted PCWorld to reach out to Intel for clarification. In response, Intel provided an email statement, assuring users that the microcode update released on May 12, 2023 (referred to as "Microcode 20230512 update") does not introduce any security updates.

The statement also explained that the note [INTEL-SA-NA] signifies the absence of applicable security updates in the package. Instead, the update exclusively includes functional enhancements, as documented in the product erratum.

No spectre and meltdown redux

While Intel's statement alleviates worries about other widespread security vulnerabilities like Spectre and Meltdown, which affected numerous PCs, it fails to shed light on the patch's exact nature. Consequently, curiosity lingers regarding the specific issue being addressed.

Determining the true purpose of the patch might require waiting for its integration into future Windows updates or motherboard BIOS updates, as these are typically where Intel's patches find their way.

The mystery surrounding the forthcoming Intel patch has captivated the tech community, leaving many eagerly anticipating its release. Given the absence of security-related updates, it is possible that this patch is aimed at optimizing performance or addressing specific functional issues. Only time will reveal the true significance and impact of this unexpected update on the PC ecosystem.

Advertisement