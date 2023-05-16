A mysterious Intel patch is on its way

Emre Çitak
May 16, 2023
Hardware
|
0

In a surprising turn of events, Intel is set to release an unexpected patch this week, targeting a wide range of modern processors. The patch, which is scheduled for release on Friday, has raised eyebrows among tech enthusiasts and PC owners alike.

The mysterious Intel patch unveiled

The Intel GitHub page has unveiled the code for the patch, revealing its compatibility with chips dating back to 2017 and including the latest 13th-generation processors. This comprehensive coverage implies that Intel deems it necessary for a significant number of PC users to have their systems patched. However, the purpose behind this microcode remains shrouded in mystery, leading to speculations of a potential security concern being addressed.

Mysterious Intel patch
A mysterious Intel patch has been added to GitHub under the code of ''microcode-20230512''

Intel's response and clarification

Concerns surrounding the patch's purpose prompted PCWorld to reach out to Intel for clarification. In response, Intel provided an email statement, assuring users that the microcode update released on May 12, 2023 (referred to as "Microcode 20230512 update") does not introduce any security updates.

The statement also explained that the note [INTEL-SA-NA] signifies the absence of applicable security updates in the package. Instead, the update exclusively includes functional enhancements, as documented in the product erratum.

No spectre and meltdown redux

While Intel's statement alleviates worries about other widespread security vulnerabilities like Spectre and Meltdown, which affected numerous PCs, it fails to shed light on the patch's exact nature. Consequently, curiosity lingers regarding the specific issue being addressed.

Determining the true purpose of the patch might require waiting for its integration into future Windows updates or motherboard BIOS updates, as these are typically where Intel's patches find their way.

The mystery surrounding the forthcoming Intel patch has captivated the tech community, leaving many eagerly anticipating its release. Given the absence of security-related updates, it is possible that this patch is aimed at optimizing performance or addressing specific functional issues. Only time will reveal the true significance and impact of this unexpected update on the PC ecosystem.

Advertisement

Related content

HP blocks use of third-party ink in its printers again

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 8050

Linux in the forecast as Intel preps for Meteor Lake-S launch

Intel reportedly abandons "Core i" name

Microsoft drops all Microsoft-labeled accessories in favor of Surface
ryzen z1 chips

Ryzen Z1 chips: The future of handheld gaming?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved