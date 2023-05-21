Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti unveiled, starting at $299

Nvidia has unveiled three new graphics adapter of the RTX 40 family that aim at the mid-range market segment. The GeForce RTX 4060 will retail for $299, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be available in two versions for $399 or $499 respectively. To put the price into perspective, Nvidia's RTX 4070 video card retails for $599.

Good news is that the video cards retail for the same price as their predecessor models.

Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti with 8 gigabytes of VRAM launches this week on May 24th, 2023. The 16 gigabyte VRAM version and the RTX 4060 will launch in July 2023.

Potential buyers need to be aware of some of differences. One notable difference is that the RTX 4060 family of cards uses GDDR6 RAM and not GDDR6X Ram.

Nvidia RTX 4060 specs and performance

Nvidia calls these cards "the ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming" in a press release and compares the performance of the top of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti video card with the RTX 2060 Super and RTX 3060 Ti cards. According to Nvidia, the card is 2.6 times faster than the 2060 model and 1.6 times faster than the 3060 model.

The RTX 4060 cards use Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture but specs are a mixed bag when compared to the 3060 family of cards. The soon-to-be released video cards have less CUDA cores than those of the 3060 family. Similarly, they have less ray-racing and tensor cores, but use a newer generation of these compared to the 3060 family.

Base clock and boost clock speeds are higher, as is the level 2 cache. VRAM tops at 16 gigabyte for the RTX 4060 Ti, which beats the 8 gigabyte of the RTX 3060 Ti. The GeForce RTX 4060 has 4 GB less of VRAM than the RTX 3060. The bus width of the RTX 4060 family is 128-bit, while the bus width of the RTX 3060 family was 256-bit or 192-bit depending on the card.

All three RTX 4060 family cards support ray-tracing and DLSS 3. Nvidia published benchmarks that compare the 4060 and 4060 Ti cards against their 2060 and 3060 counterparts. Users should check the "games without Frame Gen" section of the benchmarks specifically as it is the fairer comparison.

Frame Generation is a new feature of Nvidia's 4000 series of video cards and not found in previous generations. The feature generates entirely new frames in games, which boosts frames compared to cards that do not use the feature.

A look at the benchmarks without frame gen shows a small performance improvement of the RTX 4060 video card over its RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 predecessors.

The benchmark of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB shows a similar performance gain for games without frame gen.

On average, according to Nvidia, the RTX 4060 Ti offers a 15% performance increase over the RTX 3060 Ti without frame generation and a 70% increase with frame generation.

Closing Words

The RTX 4060 series of cards are a mixed bag, especially when compared to the 3060 family of cards. The reliance on 8 GB of VRAM in two of the three models, one even being a downgrade, makes these cards less attractive and maybe also less future-proof than others. PCs with a RTX 2060 card or even older ones will still benefit from the upgrade.

Now You: do you play games on PC? Which video card do you favor?

