MediaTek unveils Dimensity 8050

Leading semiconductor company MediaTek has recently unveiled its latest chipset, the Dimensity 8050. Although it boasts a fresh name, it bears striking similarities to the company's previous offerings, namely the Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 1200 chipsets.

MediaTek Dimensity 8050: Specs

Crafted using TSMC's advanced 6nm (N6) process node, MediaTek's latest chipset boasts an octa-core processor, replete with three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores, which can be clocked up to 2.6GHz, alongside four energy-efficient Cortex-A78 cores that can reach a frequency of up to 2GHz, and a single Cortex-A78 core that can be clocked up to an impressive 3GHz. To complement the powerful CPU, the chipset also features a 9-core ARM Mali G77 GPU, providing users with an enhanced and immersive visual experience.

Users can expect an impressive level of performance from MediaTek's latest offering, with the Dimensity 8050 chipset supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, alongside UFS 3.1 internal storage. Moreover, the chipset's cutting-edge features include a maximum display resolution of 2520x1080 pixels, combined with an outstanding refresh rate of 168Hz.

Additionally, the chipset's MiraVision technology enables advanced features such as HDR video playback, AI-powered picture upscaling, and hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding, making it an ideal solution for users who demand top-of-the-line performance from their devices.

To cater to the rapidly-growing mobile gaming industry, MediaTek has introduced its innovative HyperEngine technology, which offers a suite of gaming-centric features that include a boost in performance and power efficiency, superior voice and picture chat quality, smoother gameplay, reduced latency with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid coexistence, and advanced 5G awareness. Moreover, the chipset is optimized to conserve power usage when the device is being used as a hotspot.

The Dimensity 8050 chipset also excels in photography, with support for high-resolution images of up to 200MP and videos of up to 3840 x 2160 resolution. Furthermore, the chipset features an impressive dual-camera setup on the front, capable of supporting 32MP+16MP cameras. The chipset's HDR-ISP, video HDR, video NR, video bokeh, video EIS, AI-shutter, AI-AE, AI-AF, AI-AWB, AI-NR HDR, AI-HDR, and AI-FD features ensure that users can capture stunning, professional-grade images and videos with ease.

In addition to its impressive gaming and photography capabilities, the Dimensity 8050 chipset supports various cellular technologies, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G multi-mode, 4G carrier aggregation, 5G carrier aggregation, CDMA2000, EDGE, and TD-SCDMA, making it a versatile solution for a broad range of devices. With a peak downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and a peak uplink speed of 2.5Gbps, the chipset delivers lightning-fast data transfer speeds, and also supports various GNSS technologies and Wi-Fi 6.

To provide users with enhanced location accuracy, the Dimensity 8050 chipset supports GPS L1CA+L5, BeiDou B1I+ B2a, Glonass L1OF,Galileo E1 + E5a, QZSS L1CA+ L5, and NavIC. This enables users to navigate more efficiently and accurately, especially when using location-based services.

The Dimensity 8050 chipset has already made its debut in the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G, demonstrating its impressive performance capabilities and versatility.

