Linux in the forecast as Intel preps for Meteor Lake-S launch

Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPU support has been added to the upcoming Linux 6.3 Kernel as part of a patch. This latest development suggests that Intel is on track to launch the much-anticipated family of CPUs on desktop platforms, despite earlier rumors of a cancellation.

Various leaks over the past few months have hinted at the upcoming release of Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU family on the desktop platform. The latest information comes within the Linux 6.3 patch, which adds support for Meteor Lake-S SPI serial flash, along with a list of Meteor Lake-S PCI IDs to the driver list of supported devices. This patch was recently released on May 6.

Intel is revved up for launch

Intel's recent efforts to speed up Linux support for Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs indicate that the launch is imminent. The Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs are expected to comprise up to Core i5 SKUs and TDPs of 35-65W. These chips will exist alongside the higher-end Arrow Lake-S parts that will scale up to Core i9 SKUs with 125W TDPs. Both chips will feature support on the brand-new 800-series chipset platform.

The new Intel 800-series chipset platform is expected to support at least two generations of CPUs, including Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S. This platform will drop the existing LGA 1700/1800 socket and use the new LGA 1851 socket, which has a similar package size as the existing socket, ensuring cooler compatibility remains intact. The 800-series motherboards will also support faster DDR5 memory.

Meteor Lake-S lineup is offering several SKUs

Based on the previous information, the 800-series platform will offer several SKUs within the Meteor Lake-S lineup, including MTL-S 22 (6P + 16E) with 4 Xe Cores and TDPs of 125W, 65W, and 35W, and MTL-S 14 (6P + 8E) with 4 Xe Cores and TDPs of 65W and 35W.

Meanwhile, the Intel Arrow Lake-S Desktop SKUs are expected to come in configurations such as Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P + 16E) with 4 Xe Cores and TDPs of 125W, 65W, and 35W.

Mark 2024 on your calendar

Intel has confirmed that it is testing 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S CPUs, and reports suggest that the chips are already being sampled. This evidence indicates that the family is indeed heading for a desktop launch, even if in a limited fashion. Intel is aiming for a 2024 launch for its first 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs, as Raptor Lake-S chips with up to 6.2 GHz clock speeds will be released for desktops in 2H 2023.

