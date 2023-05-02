Intel reportedly abandons "Core i" name

Intel's upcoming processor generation Meteor Lake will like appear under a new naming scheme. Intel's head of communications, Bernard Fernandes, confirmed on Twitter that the company will make brand changes after rumors about name changes started to make the rounds.

Fernandes published the following message on Twitter: "Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks!".

A new entry at the Ashes of Singularity benchmark website was at the center of the rumor. The benchmark listed a Core Ultra 5 1003. The entry was removed later on, but it is still available on the Videocardz website.

While it is not uncommon for Intel to use different names for engineering samples and for users of the benchmark to modify CPU names, Fernandes message on Twitter gives the new name some weight.

Twitter user Bionic Squash, usually well informed when it comes to Intel, noted on Twitter that not all of Intel's upcoming SKUs would get the ultra naming, and that some would be released as Core x 1xxx. In other words, the iconic i-part of the processor's name would be dropped by Intel.

He said: "Note: not every SKU gets the "Ultra" naming, Refresh stuff like RPL-R U will be Intel Core x 1xxx".

The new Meteor Lake processors would get the Ultra branding, while refresh processors will get the Intel Core branding, but without the "i-part".

Intel Core Ultra 5, Ultra 7 and Ultra 9 processors based on Meteor Lake's architecture have been confirmed. Intel has not revealed yet whether Intel Core Ultra 3 processors will also be released by the company. The refresh will go under the names Core 3, Core 5, Core 7 and Core 9 respectively.

The launch of Intel's Nehalem architecture in 2008 marked the launch of the first Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. They replaced older Core architecture processors and were the first built on the 45nm process.

Intel plans to make announcements regarding the brand changes in the near future.

