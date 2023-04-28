Microsoft drops all Microsoft-labeled accessories in favor of Surface

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 28, 2023
Hardware
|
1

Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and webcam accessories will no longer be manufactured and the remaining devices will be sold off. Going forward, Microsoft plans to focus on its Surface brand and accessories. The change will thin out Microsoft's portfolio of accessories significantly.

Surface-branded accessories include mice, keyboards, digital pens and other devices. Microsoft has manufactured a wide range of accessories in the past decades, including ergonomic keyboards, like the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, mice, such as the Microsoft Intellimouse, and other peripherals, joysticks, webcams, and others.

Microsoft-branded accessories will continue to be sold while supplies last. The decision to end the production of Microsoft-branded hardware marks the end of an era that started with the release of the first Microsoft mouse in the early 80s.

microsoft arc touch mouse

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft confirmed the decision to focus on the Surface brand and accessories to The Verge. Dan Laycock, a senior communications manager at Microsoft, told The Verge that Microsoft "will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories -- including mice, keyboards, pens, docks adaptive accessories, and more" going forward.

Laycock did not reveal why Microsoft decided to drop all Microsoft-branded accessories. Surface products are generally speaking more expensive than Microsoft-branded products. One explanation for the change is that Microsoft believes that it is going to increase its revenue by focusing on products with higher margins.

Surface accessories can't replace all Microsoft-branded accessories currently. There is no Surface Webcam, for example, which customers could buy to add a webcam to their devices.

Microsoft could release new hardware to fill the gaps, but the company has not made an announcement in that regard yet.

Closing Words

PC users who have bought Microsoft-branded products in the past can still buy Microsoft accessories, but at premium price points. One example. A quick check of keyboards that Microsoft offers at its store reveals 12 keyboards in total at the time. 11 of these are Microsoft-branded, one is a Surface keyboard.

The cheapest keyboard is the Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 keyboard, which even comes with a mouse. It is available for $34.95 currently. There are also several ergonomic keyboards to choose from, starting at $44.99. The Surface keyboard is available for $99.99.

Another example; Microsoft lists 20 mice in its Store. Four of these are Surface-branded, the remaining 16 are Microsoft-branded. The cheapest Surface mouse is the Surface Mobile Mouse for $28.99, the most expensive mouse the Surface Precision Mouse for $99.99.  Microsoft-branded mice start at $18.99 and go up to $63.99 for the design mouse Microsoft Arc.

Many customers may look elsewhere when they need to purchase a new keyboard, mouse or other accessory.

Now You: do you use Microsoft-branded accessories?

Summary
Microsoft drops all Microsoft-labeled accessories in favor of Surface
Article Name
Microsoft drops all Microsoft-labeled accessories in favor of Surface
Description
Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards and webcam accessories will no longer be manufactured and the remaining devices will be sold off.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

ryzen z1 chips

Ryzen Z1 chips: The future of handheld gaming?
If you are looking to buy a speaker and don't know where to start, check out our article on the best PC speakers in 2023.

Best PC speakers in 2023: Top 5 in price and quality
Kobo Elipsa 2E: A Serious Challenger to Amazon's Large-screen Kindle Scribe

Kobo Elipsa 2E: A Serious Challenger to Amazon's Large-screen Kindle Scribe

Should AI build your next PC for you?
Enabling or Disabling the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Enabling or Disabling the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook: A Step-by-Step Guide
How to Enable or Disable Hardware Acceleration in Firefox

How to Enable or Disable Hardware Acceleration in Firefox

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on April 28, 2023 at 8:05 am
    Reply

    They now have a justification for selling you the identical products at a much higher price…

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved