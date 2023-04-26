Ryzen Z1 chips: The future of handheld gaming?

AMD has revealed its new chips, Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme. These chips will power the new Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld PC.

The company has worked with some of the most known gaming companies in the world to manufacture powerful chips, and the latest announcement shows that AMD has no intention to stop. Its new Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme chips will power Asus's upcoming gaming handheld PC, the ROG Ally. Both are 4nm processors specifically aimed at handheld gaming PCs.

Both chips are based on AMD's new Zen 4 architecture. Ryzen Z1 comes with 6 cores/12 threads, and a 22MB cache. On the other hand, Ryzen Z1 Extreme has better specs with 8 cores/16 threads, and a 24MB cache.

AMD also shared some of the stats of its new chips. The benchmark tests were run on an advanced engineering sample of the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld PC. You can see its 1080P performance below. All the tests were run in ROG Ally's turbo mode. This means that your battery might run low quite fast. However, AMD says that both Z1 chips support Radeon Chill, which allows you to limit the frame rate to save power.

Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme will power Asus ROG Ally

Asus is getting ready to launch its new gaming handheld PC. Today, the company announced that it will launch the new device on May 11. There are some rumors about its specs, and we knew AMD's new Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 EXtreme chips would power the device.

Looking at the scores above, it is safe to say that AMD once again did a great job. Asus ROG Ally is expected to perform much better than Valve's Steam Deck, mainly thanks to its chips.

AMD manufactures some of the most powerful and most-used chips in the market. Even the most popular gaming consoles, like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, use APUs provided by AMD. Both consoles have high-end performances, which means that AMD has done an impressive job with its products designed for PS5 and Xbox.

The company said that Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme are "temporarily" exclusive for Auss and weight see future collaborations with different companies. It looks like AMD wants to become the sole chip produced for gaming handheld PCs. The future seems bright for these devices, and the company took its place earlier.

