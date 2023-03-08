AMD Adrenaline Edition 23.3.1 driver update fixes BSOD issue

AMD Adrenaline Edition 23.3.1 driver update fixes BSOD issue
AMD has released an update for its Adrenaline Edition WHQL drivers. The software update fixes a BSOD issue related to RX 7000 series GPUs.

AMD Adrenaline Edition 23.3.1 driver update fixes multiple issues

The metrics overlay in AMD Adrenaline would cause the interface to resize to 50% after playing games, this annoying bug has finally been resolved. A widely reported issue that was causing DPC Watchdog Violations has been patched. AMD says that the problem was resulting in intermittent driver timeouts, system freezes, Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) on some displays with the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Neowin reports that this issue had existed for a while, thought it hadn't been acknowledged as a known issue by AMD, until it was fixed in the latest update.

The latest Adrenaline Edition drivers add support for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. AMD has included a handful of fixes for various games. EA Sports FIFA 23 was crashing for gamers when opening Premium Gold Packs, this problem has been resolved. It patches a bug that affects Ray Tracing in Halo Infinite which was causing intermittent driver timeouts.  Corruption issues in Dying Light 2 and Returnal should no longer occur, even if Ray Tracing is enabled in the latter. The Adrenaline Edition 23.1.1 driver version 22.40.37.01 is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The new drivers still have numerous bugs related to performance in gaming, virtual reality. AMD has mentioned the problems under the known issues section of the announcement. The RX 7000 GPUs have a couple of bugs hounding them, including video stuttering and performance drops while running games and video playback on extended display setups (multiple monitors). A high idle power issue occurs when selecting a high resolution and refresh rate on the RX 7000 series GPUs. The Performance Metrics Overlay could resize across the screen on some GPUs such as the Radeon RX 6600M, AMD recommends users to disable the overlay as a workaround.

Reports from users indicate that a few more bugs that have not been acknowledged by AMD, are yet to be fixed, including a desktop flashing issue that happens while playing games. One user suggested a workaround, you can configure the taskbar to hide automatically.  A few users mentioned that disabling Fsync had helped them. AMD is yet to patch a bug that prevents displays from waking up after sleep.

AMD Ryzen Master update adds support for Ryzen X3D CPUs

AMD has also updated its Ryzen Master overclocking utility, the new version is 2.10.2.2367. It adds support for the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, that were launched a few months ago. The Curve Optimizer's range is no longer limited to -30, you may crank it up to -50. The update for the tool fixes an issue corresponding to the CPU Voltage, it now supports voltages above 1.52V.

The latest version of Ryzen Master is compatible with Windows 10 May 2019 Update and higher. AMD is advising users to uninstall the previous version of Ryzen Master, before installing the new one. The release notes are available on AMD's website.

Have you installed the new drivers? Has it fixed issues that you were facing?

Comments

  1. John G. said on March 8, 2023 at 3:58 pm
    Reply

    My laptop has AMD Radeon Graphics Card and I won’t ever buy another laptop with it inside. It’s plenty of bugs and failures, continuous crashes with Firefox, glitches everywhere, random image distortion with Bubble Witch Saga 3 and minor issues with some other online games.

    1. Ashwin said on March 8, 2023 at 4:31 pm
      Reply

      That’s terrible. BTW, have you seen this? :)

      https://twitter.com/thebookisclosed/status/1632890950845431811

