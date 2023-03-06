Sci-Fi no more: Humanoid hands arrive

The idea of an android with human capabilities has always been mesmerizing, and Clone Robotics will soon turn it into reality.
Clone Robotics is on a mission to turn science fiction moves into reality with its new robotic clone of a human hand prototype and the latest videos show that they are months away from accomplishing it. The company aims to produce synthetic humans, starting with a 1:1 copy of the human hand. Legs and feet are expected to be done in 2024.

Clone Robotics

The idea of an android with similar capabilities to a human being has always been mesmerizing for many people. New tech firms were born in the past few years to create what humanity needs, and some slowed down their operations by shutting down projects. Clone Robotics falls under the first category and is speeding up its plans of having androids walking casually on the streets. Clone's co-founder, Dhanush Radhakrishnan, gave more information about the first 1:1 copy of the human hand prototype on his Twitter.

Clone was founded in November 2021 by Dhanush Radhakrishnan and Lukasz Kozlik with the mission to build low-cost androids to perform all the common labor in daily life. The latest news show they have taken major steps and shown significant growth within two years. Clone Robotics has been sharing videos of its latest accomplishments on YouTube and Twitter to keep the audience posted. It is still a work-in-progress project, but the latest videos show impressive progression.

The Clone Hand is created with polymers and includes textile connective tissue, monolithic tendon muscles, and molded carbon fiber bones. It is "the most human-level musculoskeletal hand in the world, actuated with Clone's proprietary, hydraulic muscles and valves," according to the official definition. It can complete various manipulation tasks and is a power-dense, biomimetic anthropomorphic robotic device.

Besides, the company also produces a human-like torso. "Based on the knowledge gained from the process of creating a synthetic hand, we create a Clone Torso. The Clone torso will have a rigid spine, actuated neck, and two fully actuated arms from shoulder to fingertips," says Clone Robotics. Both products can be pre-ordered on the company's website.

