Alphabet killed another project: Bye our future helpers!

Google's parent company, Alphabet, continues to cut its workforce even after the major lay-off of approximately 12,000 workers in January. The company decided to shut down its Everyday Robots project and parted ways with some employees working on the project.

According to Wired, Alphabet has disbanded the group working on the Everyday Robots project, confirmed by a spokesperson. The lay-off also means the company has shut down the project's operations. While some employees and technology will be consolidated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research, the rest will be laid off, and the exact number of the distribution has not been announced yet.

Launched in 2019, the Everyday Robots project concentrated on manufacturing robotic helpers for domestic and office settings. The goals of the project included taking out the trash, cleaning tables, and serving people. In other words, robots were meant to help people with basic everyday work, as is obvious from its name. Six months ago, Google posted a video showing the robots that were produced by the team, as seen below. As it says in the video: "Sounds easy, but it is difficult stuff." Machine learning and making a robot complete a simple task without any issues is not as easy as it sounds. Even though there was progress, the company decided not to continue investing in it.

Alphabet is cutting off a very big workforce this year, with Google laying off around 12,000 employees in January. Google was not the only firm of Alphabet that cut out its workforce as Intrinsic, another robotics venture, was hit by an approximately 20 percent cut, which is around 40 employees. This doesn't mean Alphabet is stopping its research in the field, but the company has cut out a significant amount. Alphabet is not the only company laying off workers as IBM has also reportedly cut 3,900 jobs.

