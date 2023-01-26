IBM cuts 3,900 jobs

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 26, 2023
Updated • Jan 26, 2023
Companies
|
7

IBM announced today that it will lay off about 3900 workers, which is less than 2% of the global workforce. The company is the last technology company to lay off workers. IBM's workforce reduction is not as large as that of other major technology companies. Google-parent Alphabet announced 12000 job cuts, Microsoft 10000 and Amazon 18000.

The layoffs are mostly the results of earlier asset sales and less a result of the current market climate, according to IBM. IBM sold or restructured several assets in the last two years. The company's legacy technology services business was spun off in 2021 and its health care data analytics business was sold in 2022.

The layoffs will cost IBM about $300 million to pay for employee severance costs. The layoffs were announced during an investor conference call for the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2022. IBM is still committed to hiring "for client-facing research and development" according to the company's CFO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's revenue and operating profits matched the predictions of analysts. IBM managed to earn $16.7 billion in revenue in the quarter, which was $0.3 billion higher than what Wall Street hat estimated. Earnings per share was $3.60, which beat analyst estimates by $0.02 per share. The operating pre-tax income was $3.8 billion.

CEO Arvind Krishna attributed the success to IBM's hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. Software revenue was up 8%, consulting 9% and infrastructure 7% according to Jim Kavanaugh, IBM's Chief Financial Officer.

Revenue by division for the fourth quarter of 2022 according to the published earnings report.

  • Software: $7.3 billion
  • Consulting: $4.8 billion
  • Infrastructure: $4.5 billion

The company's shares fell more than 4% today and are trading at $134 at the time of writing.

IBM expects that its revenue will grow in the mid-single digits and that its free cash flow will grow to $10.5 billion in fiscal 2023. The free cash flow would increase by more than $1 billion if the prediction holds.

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh revealed on Wednesday that the weak Dollar was helping IBM but that the currency effect would be neutral in 2023 overall. IBM plans to expand its strategic partnerships and increase investments in specific growth markets in 2023.

A full transcript of the earnings call is available here.

Summary
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs
Article Name
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs
Description
IBM announced today that it will lay off about 3900 workers, which is less than 2% of the global workforce.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust

Microsoft is in trouble again, this time from Slack for Antitrust
Apple VR

How Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will Work
Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline

Disaster Strikes Thousands of Microsoft Users as Outlook and Teams go Offline
Apple Foxconn

Why Assembling iPhones Requires 12 Times More Workers than Android Phones
How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud in macOS 13 Ventura

How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud in macOS 13 Ventura
macOS 13.2 Ventura update brings Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and Security Keys for Apple ID

macOS 13.2 Ventura update brings Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and Security Keys for Apple ID

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Jon said on January 26, 2023 at 5:02 pm
    Reply

    IMB? Who’s that?

  2. pHROZEN gHOST said on January 26, 2023 at 5:05 pm
    Reply

    Title … IMB –> IBM

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on January 26, 2023 at 5:08 pm
      Reply

      Thanks, corrected ;)

  3. Gerhard Funker said on January 26, 2023 at 5:07 pm
    Reply

    Global recession anyone? You see it everywhere. Stop buying s**t you don’t need and you’ll be fine. While you’re at it, quit drinking and smoking too, eat healthy and go out jogging. Your body and mind will thank you.

    1. Yash said on January 26, 2023 at 6:31 pm
      Reply

      @Gerhard Funker
      You know eating healthy requires buying healthy food which is also getting expensive(healthy or not). Of course the two neurons are massively underqualified to understand inflation and all that. So I totally understand your comment.

  4. pHROZEN gHOST said on January 26, 2023 at 5:07 pm
    Reply

    BTW, Best Buy Canada (probably elsewhere too) is also laying off …

    https://globalnews.ca/news/9436489/best-buy-layoff-canada/

  5. John G. said on January 26, 2023 at 5:57 pm
    Reply

    My father has told me about the operative system of IBM, the OS/2. I have noticed that today IBM has its own OS named z/OS. I wonder if a review article about this z/OS would be possible. Thanks for the article.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved