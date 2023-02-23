Zuckerberg couldn't keep his promise: Thousands are on borrowed time

Eray Eliaçik
Feb 23, 2023
Updated • Feb 23, 2023
Companies, Facebook
|
2

Another wave of Meta layoffs is on the way. Following the 11,000 layoffs it executed last October, Meta is apparently planning another large round of layoffs in an effort to reduce costs. After announcing in November that he didn't foresee any further cuts, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted in January that another round could happen this year, and now we have official confirmation.

“Meta plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns, according to a person familiar with the matter…”

-Reported by The Washington Post

Zuckerberg couldn't keep his promise: Thousands are on borrowed time

Meta layoff land is ready to welcome its new residents

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is preparing for another round of layoffs. It has tasked its human resources department, legal team, financial advisors, and executive leadership with developing a strategy to flatten the organization in preparation for a reorganization and downsizing that could affect thousands of employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuckerberg hinted at further layoffs in early February when he told investors he would reduce middle management and increase the speed with which Facebook made decisions.

Executives at Meta are “evaluating the cheapest way to accomplish the most necessary tasks,” which will “disproportionately affect workers in non-engineering roles.”

Big tech layoffs will continue in 2023. A large number of people may lose their jobs in this wave of layoffs, which “may not happen on a single day, but will likely roll out across the company in the coming months.”

Zuckerberg couldn't keep his promise: Thousands are on borrowed time

After the story went viral, Andy Stone, Meta’s Policy Communications Director, criticized The Washington Post's perspective. However, he did not deny the layoff news.

The layoffs will greatly affect personnel in fields outside of engineering.

Managers will consider things like employee reviews, job descriptions, and pay structures when deciding where to make cuts.

 

 

Advertisement

Related content

Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones

Bing Chat Now Available on the Go: now on iOS and Android

Is Doctor Amazon real? It seems so
It has been proved multiple times that Apple Watch is not only a smartwatch, a device that offers health functionalities, proved once again.

Apple Watch leads the way in health tech with latest development
Attackers are using fake authenticator apps on App Store to steal QR codes

Attackers are using fake authenticator apps on App Store to scam users
RealMe is the first Android smartphone manufacturer to grab Apple's technology that lets the top notch a lot more effective.

This Android phone stole another big iPhone feature
Uber is deploying a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features

Uber is deploying a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. riri0 said on February 23, 2023 at 4:02 pm
    Reply

    So ghacks has finally fallen low enough to become like your neighborhood tabloid. I guess all that money got to Martin’s head that he doesn’t care anymore.

    1. Yash said on February 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm
      Reply

      Criticise Ghacks when Ghacks deserves it. But this time – hell no. Facebook and Zuck is a cancer and it deserves an article for its upcoming layoffs.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved