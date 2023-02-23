Is Doctor Amazon real? It seems so

Aytun Çelebi
Feb 23, 2023
Amazon, Companies
After a months-long effort, Amazon finally closed the acquisition of membership-based health startup OneMedical. Resembled to Netflix by many, OneMedical offered primary care to its subscribers, and the subscription-based health service is expected to continue with a discounted rate under Amazon's umbrella.

In a press release, Neil Lindsay, Senior VP of Amazon Health Services, said, "One Medical has set the bar for what a quality, convenient, and affordable primary care experience should be like. We're inspired by their human-centered, technology-forward approach and excited to help them continue to grow and serve more patients."

The $3.9 billion acquisition of OneMedical was first announced last summer, and the FTC has not yet approved the recently completed deal. It is said that the regulatory body is considering an antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, which also might include other acquisitions (such as iRobot) made by Amazon.

an FTC spokesman, told CNBC that this is an ongoing investigation, and "The commission will continue to look at possible harms to competition created by this merger as well as possible harms to consumers that may result from Amazon's control and use of sensitive consumer health information held by One Medical."

The buyout is not expected to create major changes in OneMedical's operations as the company will remain a primary healthcare provider with in-person and virtual treatment options and laboratory tests. The only change visible now is a temporary $55 discount on one-year memberships, decreasing the price to $144 (which comes to $12 per month using a ONEAMAZON code when purchasing). But this won't be the only change, as Amazon told last July that a "reinvention" plan is in the works for the startup.

Amazon is not a newcomer to the healthcare market, and they have invested in this area for years. The company launched an in-house pharmacy after buying PillPack in 2018. In 2019, the online retailer launched an employee health app that it later distributed to other companies. The company launched a custom Alexa for healthcare in 2021. Amazon will manage everything from basic doctor's appointments to prescriptions with One Medical.

