This new Huawei laptop guarantees a quite office

Huawei has introduced Qingyun S540, its new laptop for small and medium-sized enterprises that comes with a 12th-generation Intel processor.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 6, 2023
Updated • Mar 6, 2023
Huawei has announced Qingyun S540, its latest laptop for small and medium enterprises featuring a 12th-generation Intel Core processor. It follows the simple design concept of the company, similar to its other models.

The company has announced its brand new enterprise laptop that aims for small and medium-sized businesses with its compact and light design as well as "capable" hardware configuration considering its customer base. Some of Qingyun S540's features such as noise cancellation and privacy stand out.

Huawei

Light and compact design

Qingyun S540 weighs 1.39kg, and it is 17.2mm thick, making it very easy to carry around and use whenever it is needed. It boasts a 14-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display that supports a 100% sRGB high color gamut. It also has a 16:9 screen ratio and a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. If you are worried about your privacy, the built-in camera comes with a cover slide. It supports Wi-Fi 6, but one of the most important features is its AI sound effects. Users can switch between three noise reduction modes; quiet space mode, pure human voice mode, and high-definition fidelity mode. If you are in a noisy place, this feature will help you hold meetings without any issues.

Huawei

Most small and medium-sized enterprises seek standard specs and don't need anything very powerful. Qingyun S540's ceiling goes up to a 12th-generation Intel i7 1260P chip, which seems enough for its audience. It has 12 cores and 16 threads. The laptop also has an Intel Iris X graphics card that gives the PC its visual power. According to Huawei Central, it is equipped with standard 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD that supports up to 4TB, and a 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz dual-channel memory, up to 48GB. The 56Wh capacity battery with a 65W multi-function fast charge feature offers a longer and better experience when using on battery. It allows you to charge your PC very fast and use it wherever you want without in need of another recharge for a while. Huawei's latest laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard, which is regular and something that almost every laptop has nowadays.

Just like any other Huawei laptop, Qingyun S540 also doesn't provide the nicest gaming experience. As mentioned, the company is targeting small and medium-sized enterprises with its new laptop. It mostly covers daily work needs and it doesn't offer high performance.

