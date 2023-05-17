Commenting gets animated with GIFs on Instagram

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a discussion with Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, as part of the company's rollout of a collaboration feature on broadcast channels. This exciting development allows users with broadcast channels to invite fellow creators or fans to participate in conversations alongside them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in February, Instagram introduced the broadcast channels feature, initially providing it to a select group of creators. This feature served as a distinct platform for making announcements, allowing creators to communicate important updates to their followers. By subscribing to these channels, followers receive notifications whenever new content is posted, ensuring they stay informed and connected with their favorite creators.

Zuckerberg utilized the broadcast channels to make several noteworthy announcements, such as the introduction of Meta Verified, a new WhatsApp client for Windows, and an individual chat lock feature for WhatsApp.

You will be able to send GIFs on Instagram comments

Mosseri also told that Instagram has now implemented support for GIFs in comments, applicable to both posts and Reels. This feature has already commenced its rollout to users and utilizes the GIPHY search functionality. It is worth noting that last year, the UK's competition watchdog mandated Meta to divest GIPHY, expressing concerns that the social media giant could impede the GIF hosting platform's access to others or demand more user data from customers.

Introducing Collaborators in @instagram broadcast channels — you can now invite other creators or fans to collab on messages in your channel ??https://t.co/jWX7WoH9sQ pic.twitter.com/uxbzxqIKHe — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 16, 2023

As we reported earlier this month, Instagram is also gearing up to introduce its inaugural generative AI tools, which will feature a groundbreaking method for creating stickers. This new process empowers users to generate visual elements directly within the app by utilizing text prompts as a creative catalyst.

As Instagram continues to roll out new features, the platform aims to enhance user engagement and attract a larger audience in the face of TikTok's dominance in the realm of short video platforms. The recent developments, including the collaboration feature on broadcast channels, support for GIFs in comments, and the introduction of Meta Verified, showcase Instagram's commitment to providing a dynamic and interactive experience for its users.

With these updates, Instagram strives to offer a competitive and captivating environment that appeals to both creators and followers alike. As Meta invests in generative AI tools and explores further integrations across its apps, the future holds promising possibilities for an even more engaging and innovative social media landscape.

Advertisement