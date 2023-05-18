Montana puts a stop to TikTok

Montana has made headlines as it takes a decisive step by becoming the first state in the United States to impose a complete ban on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law that prohibits the use of TikTok within the state starting from January 1, 2024. This action, aimed at safeguarding Montanans' privacy and personal information, marks a significant development in the ongoing concerns surrounding the Chinese-owned app.

To protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 17, 2023

Growing national security concerns about TikTok

TikTok's ban in Montana is a manifestation of the escalating apprehensions among U.S. authorities regarding the potential national security risks associated with the app. The concerns primarily stem from TikTok's ownership by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company, raising fears of potential interference by the Chinese government. Speculation persists that TikTok's user data, particularly that of American citizens, could be accessible to Chinese authorities, enabling them to manipulate the app's algorithm to serve pro-China content.

Governor Gianforte emphasized the urgency of protecting Montanans' private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party. By taking this firm stance, Montana sets a precedent, highlighting the state's commitment to safeguarding its residents from potential threats to national security.

The decision to ban TikTok in Montana not only adds weight to the existing bans on government-issued devices in several states but also amplifies the concerns regarding the app's influence. Governor Gianforte's firm action sends a clear message that protecting citizens' data is of utmost importance, necessitating drastic measures to ensure their privacy.

The ban and its implications

Under the new law, downloading TikTok within Montana's borders will be prohibited. App stores and even TikTok itself may face fines if they facilitate downloads within the state. Notably, individual users will not be penalized for using the app. However, the enforcement and effectiveness of the ban remain to be seen.

While Montana is the first state to take such a definitive step, the potential ripple effect on a national scale cannot be ignored. If other states follow Montana's lead in the coming months, it could pave the way for a nationwide ban on TikTok.

This, in turn, may prompt Apple and Google to remove the app from their U.S. app stores, signifying a significant setback for TikTok's presence in the United States.

