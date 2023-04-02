What You Need to Know About Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook

Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook
Russell Kidson
Apr 2, 2023
Updated • Apr 2, 2023
Facebook
|
0

Do you want to stand out on social media? You can now verify your Meta profiles by paying for it.

 

Gaining verification on social media platforms solely based on celebrity status is no longer possible, at least not on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Meta, the parent company of some of these platforms, recently announced the launch of Meta Verified, which allows Instagram and Facebook users above 18 years old in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand to subscribe. 

By becoming a Meta Verified subscriber, users can access exclusive features and receive priority assistance from Meta account support. Whether you want the coveted blue checkmark for aesthetics or as a social media influencer, here's what you need to know to get Meta Verified.

How to get verified on Meta

To obtain the coveted blue checkmark on Facebook or Instagram, users can now subscribe to Meta Verified. To sign up, simply navigate to the Accounts Center in your account settings and select Meta Verified. After providing Meta with a government-issued photo ID, verification typically takes 48 hours. Once verified, you will have access to premium features and Meta account support. The cost of Meta Verified is $14.99 per month for verification on the app and $11.99 per month for verification on Facebook's web version. Subscriptions must be purchased separately for each platform, totaling approximately $27 per month for both Facebook and Instagram verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you do if you’re already verified on Facebook or Instagram?

It's worth noting that if you already have a blue checkmark on Instagram or Facebook, you don't need to subscribe to Meta Verified to keep it. However, if you want access to the exclusive features that come with a subscription, it may be worth considering. Just keep in mind that the subscription fee varies depending on whether you want verification on Instagram, Facebook, or both.

What do you get by being Meta Verified?

As a Meta Verified subscriber, users are granted access to exclusive Facebook and Instagram Stories stickers, which are unavailable to non-subscribers. Additionally, subscribers are given 100 Facebook Stars each month, allowing creators to monetize their live streams using the digital currency native to Facebook. To ensure proactive account protection from possible impersonation attempts, Meta provides subscribers with continuous account monitoring. If an issue arises with a user's Instagram or Facebook account, Meta Verified subscribers have access to direct support from a real person. Most notably, the blue check mark located next to a user's Instagram or Facebook handle verifies the user's identity to the community.

Is Meta verification available to anyone?

Certainly, individuals who are at least 18 years old and can furnish a photo of a government-issued ID from the countries where it has been launched can subscribe to Meta Verified.

Where is Meta Verified available?

Currently, Meta Verified is only available in three countries: Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. However, if you reside in a different country, you can join the waitlist to be notified when the service becomes available in your region.

Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook

Which is better between Twitter Blue and Meta Verified?

It ultimately depends on your social media strategy and objectives. Each platform has its unique audience and content types. Currently, Twitter Blue provides more practical features for Twitter creators. However, if Meta Verified can enhance creators' visibility, it can assist Instagram and Facebook influencers in reaching more people with sponsored posts and increasing their earnings.

Depending on your specific needs and preferences, either a Twitter Blue or a Meta Verified subscription can be more beneficial for you as a social media user. Some of the key features of each subscription include:

Twitter Blue features

  • Price: $8/month or $84/year.
  • Edit tweets: Twitter Blue allows you to edit tweets up to 30 minutes after posting.
  • Longer tweets: With a Twitter Blue subscription, you can post tweets up to 4,000 characters in length.
  • Longer videos: Subscribers can post videos that are up to 60 minutes long.

Meta Verified features

  • Price: $14.99/month per app or $11.99/month for Facebook web only.
  • Account protection: Meta Verified provides proactive account protection, monitoring their platforms for possible impersonations.
  • More Stars: Subscribers receive 100 Facebook Stars a month, which is Facebook's digital currency, to gift to other creators.
  • Stories stickers: Meta Verified subscribers have exclusive access to stickers for Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, and Facebook Reels.

 

How are these buyable verification badges changing the wider social media celebrity industry?

In recent years, social media has played an increasingly significant role in people's lives, with many individuals relying on their online presence to establish their personalities and achievements. One important marker of social media success has been the sought-after blue checkmark, which indicates that an account has been verified by the platform. However, with the emergence of companies offering paid verification services, the legitimacy of the blue checkmark has come under scrutiny.

Previously, being verified on social media meant that an individual was a true public figure or celebrity. But now, the ability to purchase verification has resulted in a dilution of the blue checkmark's value and prestige. This raises concerns about the authenticity and credibility of social media as a whole.

With the loss of trust in the verification process, it remains unclear if social media will continue to hold the same influence over its users. If verified accounts are no longer viewed as authentic or trustworthy, social media users may become increasingly skeptical of the platform as a whole. Only time will tell how the industry will adapt to these changes, and whether social media verification will once again be considered a symbol of authenticity and success.

Advertisement

Related content

Facebook Accounts Hacked by Fake ChatGPT Posing as Browser Extension

Facebook Accounts Hacked by Fake ChatGPT Posing as Browser Extension
Austrian DPA finds use of Facebook tracking technology in violation of EU data protection law

Austrian DPA finds use of Facebook tracking technology in violation of EU data protection law
Meta Déjà vu: Another 10,000 Employees to be Cut in Phases

Meta Déjà vu: Another 10,000 Employees to be Cut in Phases
In the past few years, Meta took innovative steps and supported NFT and Web3 creators; however, it is now looking to pursue another path.

Unexpected u-turn: Meta halts minting and selling
Changes in Social Media Monetization

Changes in Social Media Monetization: Instagram and Facebook Ending Reels Bonus Program
Decentralized networks are becoming increasingly popular, and Meta is aware of this as it is now working on a new social media platform.

The dawn of a new era: Meta's decentralized social network

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved