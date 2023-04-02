Do you want to stand out on social media? You can now verify your Meta profiles by paying for it.

Gaining verification on social media platforms solely based on celebrity status is no longer possible, at least not on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Meta, the parent company of some of these platforms, recently announced the launch of Meta Verified, which allows Instagram and Facebook users above 18 years old in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand to subscribe.

By becoming a Meta Verified subscriber, users can access exclusive features and receive priority assistance from Meta account support. Whether you want the coveted blue checkmark for aesthetics or as a social media influencer, here's what you need to know to get Meta Verified.

How to get verified on Meta

To obtain the coveted blue checkmark on Facebook or Instagram, users can now subscribe to Meta Verified. To sign up, simply navigate to the Accounts Center in your account settings and select Meta Verified. After providing Meta with a government-issued photo ID, verification typically takes 48 hours. Once verified, you will have access to premium features and Meta account support. The cost of Meta Verified is $14.99 per month for verification on the app and $11.99 per month for verification on Facebook's web version. Subscriptions must be purchased separately for each platform, totaling approximately $27 per month for both Facebook and Instagram verification.

What do you do if you’re already verified on Facebook or Instagram?

It's worth noting that if you already have a blue checkmark on Instagram or Facebook, you don't need to subscribe to Meta Verified to keep it. However, if you want access to the exclusive features that come with a subscription, it may be worth considering. Just keep in mind that the subscription fee varies depending on whether you want verification on Instagram, Facebook, or both.

What do you get by being Meta Verified?

As a Meta Verified subscriber, users are granted access to exclusive Facebook and Instagram Stories stickers, which are unavailable to non-subscribers. Additionally, subscribers are given 100 Facebook Stars each month, allowing creators to monetize their live streams using the digital currency native to Facebook. To ensure proactive account protection from possible impersonation attempts, Meta provides subscribers with continuous account monitoring. If an issue arises with a user's Instagram or Facebook account, Meta Verified subscribers have access to direct support from a real person. Most notably, the blue check mark located next to a user's Instagram or Facebook handle verifies the user's identity to the community.

Is Meta verification available to anyone?

Certainly, individuals who are at least 18 years old and can furnish a photo of a government-issued ID from the countries where it has been launched can subscribe to Meta Verified.

Where is Meta Verified available?

Currently, Meta Verified is only available in three countries: Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. However, if you reside in a different country, you can join the waitlist to be notified when the service becomes available in your region.

Which is better between Twitter Blue and Meta Verified?

It ultimately depends on your social media strategy and objectives. Each platform has its unique audience and content types. Currently, Twitter Blue provides more practical features for Twitter creators. However, if Meta Verified can enhance creators' visibility, it can assist Instagram and Facebook influencers in reaching more people with sponsored posts and increasing their earnings.

Depending on your specific needs and preferences, either a Twitter Blue or a Meta Verified subscription can be more beneficial for you as a social media user. Some of the key features of each subscription include:

Twitter Blue features

Price: $8/month or $84/year.

Edit tweets: Twitter Blue allows you to edit tweets up to 30 minutes after posting.

Longer tweets: With a Twitter Blue subscription, you can post tweets up to 4,000 characters in length.

Longer videos: Subscribers can post videos that are up to 60 minutes long.

Meta Verified features

Price: $14.99/month per app or $11.99/month for Facebook web only.

Account protection: Meta Verified provides proactive account protection, monitoring their platforms for possible impersonations.

More Stars: Subscribers receive 100 Facebook Stars a month, which is Facebook's digital currency, to gift to other creators.

Stories stickers: Meta Verified subscribers have exclusive access to stickers for Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories, and Facebook Reels.

How are these buyable verification badges changing the wider social media celebrity industry?

In recent years, social media has played an increasingly significant role in people's lives, with many individuals relying on their online presence to establish their personalities and achievements. One important marker of social media success has been the sought-after blue checkmark, which indicates that an account has been verified by the platform. However, with the emergence of companies offering paid verification services, the legitimacy of the blue checkmark has come under scrutiny.

Previously, being verified on social media meant that an individual was a true public figure or celebrity. But now, the ability to purchase verification has resulted in a dilution of the blue checkmark's value and prestige. This raises concerns about the authenticity and credibility of social media as a whole.

With the loss of trust in the verification process, it remains unclear if social media will continue to hold the same influence over its users. If verified accounts are no longer viewed as authentic or trustworthy, social media users may become increasingly skeptical of the platform as a whole. Only time will tell how the industry will adapt to these changes, and whether social media verification will once again be considered a symbol of authenticity and success.

