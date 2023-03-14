Meta Déjà vu: Another 10,000 Employees to be Cut in Phases

Meta Déjà vu: Another 10,000 Employees to be Cut in Phases
Shaun
Mar 14, 2023
Facebook, Misc
|
0

Who remembers the fatal month when Meta laid off 11,000 employees last year? When Mark Zuckerberg said 2023 would be the year of efficiency, he meant it. In one of his latest posts, he indicated that another 10,000 will be released from employment over the next few months. It’s not just to save money; the almighty Zuck has a plan. 

Well, the main point is to save money. After Meta furiously hired almost 40,000 employees towards the start of 2022, the company realized it had made a mistake. With the economy fluctuating and not looking good, it was time to downsize. According to Zuckerburg, it wasn’t enough.

The top problem with regard to efficiency was all the management layers in Meta. As stated by Mark in his Facebook post, he’s tired of seeing managers managing managers managing managers. Try saying that five times fast. In any event, he’s streamlining the hierarchy in the company so that people report to fewer managers.

In terms of Meta’s plans for laying the employees off, they are doing so in a planned, phased approach. In the first month, the recruitment arm of the company will get hit. The next month will see the tech section get knocked with a focus on business positions in May. By business positions, I assume he means those managers managing managers managing managers. Yes, it’s fun to type that.

Mark believes we’ll see this pattern of laying off employees to become more efficient for many years to come. There’s no mention of AI playing a role in this, but he’s still investing in the Metaverse. So, one day when you’re buying NFTs or playing around in Meta’s new virtual playground, remember that it cost several thousands of jobs for you to enjoy that. Have fun. 

Previous Post: «

