How to hide likes on Instagram: Complete guide

A couple of years ago, Instagram introduced an option that allowed users to hide like and view counts. However, most people are not aware of it or don't know how to use the option. All your answers will be answered in this guide as we will show you how to hide likes on Instagram.

Social media apps are often criticized for pushing people to live in the "fake world" of the platforms, feeding on the number of likes and views. Instagram rolled out a feature that could prevent people from looking at the numbers rather than the content. If you are interested but don't know how to do it, keep reading!

How to hide likes on Instagram: Your and others' accounts

Instagram gives two different options for you to hide your likes on the platform. First, you can hide others' likes and don't see any of the like counts under every post. Secondly, you can also hide your post's like count by selecting a specific setting before posting. Below you will find the steps for doing both:

Hide other people's likes

You can get rid of every like, and view count on your feed. Here is how:

Go to Instagram. Tap "Profile" at the bottom right of your main screen. Tap the "three-black-line icon" at the top right. Select Settings. Go to "Posts." (You can type it in the search box to find it easily) Turn on "Hide Like and View Counts."

Hide your likes

If you want to hide the like and view count of your own post, you must do it before publishing. Follow the steps below:

Open Instagram. Tap the plus button at the bottom center of your home screen to post a photo or video. Select what you want to post and adjust it according to your preferences. On the page where you can write a caption, tap Advanced Settings at the very end of your screen. Turn on "Hide Like and View Counts on This Post." Go back to the previous page and hit Share.

Let's say you forgot to hide likes on your post before publishing. Does it mean you can't do it anymore? The answer is no. You can still hide the likes of your previous posts very easily. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Tap Instagram. Go to your profile. Tap the post you want to hide likes or views off. Click the three-dot icon at the top right of your post. Tap "Hide Like Count."

Why can't I see someone's likes on Instagram?

It is probably because the user has hidden their like counts on the app. Instagram introduced this feature to help users concentrate on the content more than its analytics. You can follow the steps below to hide your likes, too!

