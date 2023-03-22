You will now see ads in Instagram search results

Shaun
Mar 22, 2023
Paying businesses will be more in your face on Instagram more than ever now. To help brands showcase their sites and products, ads will now appear in search results on the platform. When you search for a specific topic, the advert will show at the bottom of the screen when you select a post.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like Meta is being random about it. The adverts that appear will relate to the search you performed. So, we might see Dwayne Johnson’s gym appear if you’re looking for the latest workout tips. Ok, that’s a bad example, but you get the gist of what I’m trying to say. 

These pop-up search ads aren’t the only new feature mentioned on Instagram’s blog. If you opt-in for an event or launch, you’ll receive a notification on your phone reminding you that it’s about to go live. With many companies and celebrities scheduling times they’re going live, at least you won’t miss them anymore.

Alright, so let’s talk about what having more ads means. For the casual Instagram user who already gets irritated at the adverts that appear in feeds, Stories, and Reels, this new feature won’t make you happy at all. However, being an owner of a business myself, I can understand how it will benefit companies to reach the right audience.

Besides, I’ve actually seen a few ads on Instagram that I was interested in. If the adverts relate to my searches, that may be even better. Still, I can imagine how not everyone will be pleased at the new update.

