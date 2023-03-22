Have you ever told a friend of yours on WhatsApp about a community you’re a part of, only to discover that they’ve been in that group for months already? Well, you don’t need to wonder who else is in the same groups as you anymore. With the latest update, you can quickly click on contacts and see what communities you have in common.

It’s one of the latest features mentioned in Meta’s new post. The new WhatsApp update won’t reveal any group names you’re not in, which is a good safety measure. There are some fishy groups out there, and the last thing you want is for your family to see you’re in that one nudist group. It will be hilarious if you discover someone you know is right in there with you, hiding in the shadows without saying a word.

Along with this community feature comes more admin controls. With anyone being able to send WhatsApp links to groups, some moderators found it challenging to keep the riff-raff out. Now, admins will have better control when deciding who’s allowed and who’s not. While the Meta article doesn’t explicitly explain how this is possible or what it involves, I’m sure many admins will be happy with this update.

I’m not part of many groups on WhatsApp, so I’m not sure how interested I am in either of these features. I have my family group and my local fishing community to see when the next competition is. Other than that, I really have no interest in what other groups are up to. I’m keen to hear if any of you are interested in this update or not, or what impact it may have on your chat life.

