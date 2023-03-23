Canva joins the AI race with jaw-dropping features

During the Canva Create virtual event, the company unveiled some of its new features, including a suite of AI-powered tools and a new Brand Hub.

Canva users will be happy with the new "Assistant," which will help them find design elements and provide quick access to features. These features also include Canva's AI-powered Magic Write, the copywriting assistant launched a few months ago. Moreover, the AI tool will also give you design recommendations based on your current work regarding graphics and styles.

Back to Magic Write, the feature is now available for mass usage in all project types. Until today, it was only available for Canva Docs, but the company has rolled out a newer version that covers all the other areas. It also covers 18 different languages and not only English. It sounds like a very useful tool, especially as the AI-powered technology's recommendations might be very useful.

As seen in the example above, you can ask Magic Write to list social media strategy ideas for a new product launch, and it takes into account the type of project you are working on, then completes the list.

Just like some of the other tools on the internet, Canva has also announced its new feature that generates a presentation from scratch, designing it according to your prompts and the images you upload. Recently, Microsoft also announced its new presentation generator for PowerPoint. Looks like it will be very easy to create presentations in the future.

After uploading an image into your presentation, Canva's new Magic Design tool creates a couple of personalized templates to use in your presentation and gives you the opportunity to customize it however you want. You can also add or replace anything in an image with the new Magic Edit tool.

Beat Sync is also one of the newly-introduced features. It is a tool that automatically matches video footage to a soundtrack that you pick. The new Translate option lets you translate any text in designs into over 100 languages.

Apart from the AI-powered tools, Canva has also launched a couple of regular features that the users have requested. For example, Draw, which will help you get precise shapes like when you draw a circle with a pen, it will turn it into a proper circle shape. "Layouts" gives users recommendations for layout design, "Styles" suggests cool palettes and fonts, and "Layers" let the users see all elements in one place.

The company has also added new fonts as well as an "Alt Text" feature for you to give extra context to your images. The business is also introducing Brand Center, a set of fresh features and capabilities aimed at assisting teams in maintaining brand consistency.

Canva is a great alternative for Adobe PhotoShop and is known to have around 120 million monthly users.

