ChatGPT will write your messages if you use this tool

Salesforce and OpenAI have teamed up to bring ChatGPT to Slack. The chatbot will help companies with instant chat summaries, research tools, and writing assistance.

After ChatGPT's API launch, more companies have started implementing AI technology in their products, including Salesforce. One of the biggest tech software companies in the world announced the new feature in a blog post, giving all the details needed. The majority of senior IT leaders believe generative AI might help them better serve their customers, take advantage of data, and operate more efficiently. Salesforce is taking steps to use innovative solutions and improve user experience.

The ChatGPT integration will create chat summaries on channels or threads to help users quickly catch up on what's happening. It also brings new AI-powered research tools, "users can learn and build expertise faster right from Slack — whether they're researching best practices, prospecting a new account, and more," says Slack.

Another feature that will be available for users is writing assistance. It will let you draft messages to communicate with customers and teams, spending less time crafting replies, status updates, and meeting notes. Slack has also announced that ChatGPT won't use any data it can access to train its language model.

ADVERTISEMENT

"OpenAI has been a great Slack customer, and we're even more excited for them to be an amazing Slack partner. The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI's cutting edge large language models into Slack's conversational interface. There couldn't be a more natural fit. This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization's channel archives. We're excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone", says Noah Desaai Weiss, chief product officer at Slack.

ChatGPT's solutions made it even more popular recently, and companies are racing with each other to be able to get the integration first. It will be one of the 2,600 other integrations in the app ecosystem. You can signup for the beta waitlist from here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement