ChatGPT brings a 10x cheaper plan

OpenAI has finally introduced the ChatGPT API, letting developers integrate the technology into their products or services. The company revealed the API waitlist around a month ago, and the official announcement came today.

Today, OpenAI shared a blog post announcing the launch of the "new" ChatGPT API. Users knew it was under construction, and some big firms had already been using it for a while. It includes the same GPT 3.5 Turbo model that is used in ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, it is 10x cheaper than their existing GPT-3.5 models, with a price tag of $0.0002 per 1k tokens. The company also added that ChatGPT models consume a sequence of messages together with metadata. Apart from ChatGPT, Whisper API is also mentioned in the blog post. The large-v2 model of the speech-to-text model is also available right now, which gives convenient on-demand access priced at $0.006 / minute.

"ChatGPT and Whisper models are now available on our API, giving developers access to cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities. Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users. Developers can now use our open-source Whisper large-v2 model in the API with much faster and cost-effective results." says OpenAI. Developers can use the stable model while having the flexibility to opt for a specific model version. The company released the GPT 3.5 Turbo-0301, which will be supported through at least June 1. GPT 3.5 Turbo will be updated to a more stable version in April.

Snapchat and Spotify have already been using the ChatGPT API

The company worked with some of the industry's top guns, including Snapchat and Spotify, to give them access to the ChatGPT API before the public launch. Snapchat introduced My AI for Snapchat+, which uses the ChatGPT API. It brought an optimizable chatbot for the users. On the other hand, Spotify integrated the API into its consumer app, Shop. ChatGPT is helping to power the app's new shopping assistant. Moreover, Instacart has also partnered with OpenAI to enable customers to ask about food and get shoppable answers. Speak and Quizlet are the other two early users.

One of the most important announcements is that the "data submitted through the API is no longer used for service improvements (including model training) unless the organization opts in." It means consumers' data won't be used to improve the chatbot without their consent. Lastly, OpenAI has also implemented a default 30-day data retention policy for API users, with options for stricter retention depending on user needs. OpenAI says that it has been collecting feedback from its API customers to improve the service, and now it is time to have it ready for public use.

