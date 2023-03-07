On March 16, Microsoft will reveal the next stage of its AI masterplan

Microsoft announced today that it will hold an online event on March 16. Called "The Future of Work: Reinventing Productivity with AI", or short, "The Future of Work with AI", it starts at 4:00 PM CEST (8 AM Pacific Time) on Tuesday, March 16, 2023.

The online event, which Microsoft announced on its Linkedin website, will be live streamed. Microsoft Chairma and CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Modern Work and Business Applications, Jared Spataro, will be the presenters.

Details are scarce, but Microsoft reveals that attendees will "lean how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization".

While there are no additional information about the event from Microsoft, it appears to be the long-awaited demonstration of an AI-infused Microsoft Office.

Back in February, The Verge reported that Microsoft was planning to hold an event in the near future, with the target month March, that would demo ChatGPT-like AI in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Now that Microsoft launched Bing Chat and AI capabilities in Windows Search and Microsoft Edge, it is continuing the AI push in Office.

Microsoft has tested AI already in some of the Office applications. In Outlook, the email program, Microsoft used GPT models to test search improvements and reply suggestions. In Word, Microsoft integrated AI to help writers improve their writing.

Microsoft Viva Sales got a generative AI experience in early February 2023 already, which uses the Azure OpenAI Service and GPT to create sales emails.

While it is not even clear if Office will be at the center of the presentation, it is almost certain that Office will play a major role, as the event is targeted at organizations and individuals.

Microsoft could demo a Word writing companion, similar to DeepL Write, that suggests different words or phrases, or may rewrite entire passages. It could also demo new AI-powered spreadsheet capabilities, such as downloading financial reports and creating spreadsheets; this feature was highlighted by Microsoft earlier as part of Microsoft Edge's AI infusion. Verification after Microsoft's event took place suggested that the AI got the numbers wrong, however. For PowerPoint, Microsoft could demo an AI option to create a presentation based on information provided by the user. Most Office apps may get search and research functionality powered by AI.

Closing Words

Microsoft continues its AI push with the March 16, 2023. The company is a first mover and seems to have outpaced Google for now. Bing Chat is already available, and AI is also available in Microsoft Edge and, as search, in Windows 11. Google has yet to release Bard, or a preview of it, to the public.

Now You: what would you like to see during the event? (via Neowin)

