DeepL Write AI writing tool launches

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 18, 2023
DeepL, maker of DeepL Translator, today launched a companion product, DeepL Write. DeepL Write is an AI writing companion that, according to the company, is designed to improve written communication.

DeepL Write is available for free currently and labeled beta. The writing tool fixes grammar and punctuation mistakes, makes writing suggestions, and may rephrase entire sentences.

The interface resembles that of DeepL Translator. Users type or paste text into the text field on the right and DeepL Write its improved version on the right. The process is instantaneous and users may copy the result to the clipboard right away.

The option to display alternatives for  words is available. A click on a word or phrase displays alternatives, which the user may select with a click. The same option is available for sentences also. DeepL Write displays different versions of the sentence, which users may select to replace the selected one.

DeepL Write is available as a web tool only at this point. Language support is limited to English and German at the time. The writing companion supports British and American English, which users may select from a small menu at the top of the source text field.

The company's translation service started with limited language support as well. Additional languages and tools were added over the years, and the same is going to happen to DeepL Write. Expect languages like Spanish, French and Portuguese to be included in coming updates. Future updates may also include options to process entire documents and dedicated tools or add-ons to improve workflows and the usability.

DeepL has not revealed plans regarding a commercial version of the service. The company may target the freemium model again, which it uses for DeepL Translator already; this would keep a base version of DeepL Write free for anyone, but limited.

Now You: have you tried DeepL Write? What is your impression so far?

