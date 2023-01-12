DeepL Translator: reduced character limit and price increase

DeepL Translator is a translation service that is available as mobile apps, desktop programs and a web service. The service is offered as a free limited version and a Pro version.

We reviewed DeepL Translator in 2017 for the first time and followed the service's development ever since. DeepL, in a nutshell, promises translations that are closer to human translations than competing services like Google Translate. DeepL Translator supports fewer languages than other machine-based translation services, which is its biggest drawback.

DeepL Translator Free could be used to translate up to 5000 characters in one session, up to 3 locked document translations per month, and to use 10 glossary entries, up until now.

DeepL Pro subscribers get access to unlimited characters, more file uploads, support for formal and informal tones, at least one a glossary with 5000 entries and other benefits.

When you visit the DeepL Translator website right now, you may notice that the company has reduced the character translate limit from 5000 to 3000 characters.

Not all visits show the reduced translate limit at this time; opening another browser and visiting the site may display the previous limit of 5000 characters.

On this system, I got the 3000 character limit in Brave and the 5000 character limit in Edge. Both showed the English version of the website.

It is possible that the new character limit is rolling out slowly or A-B tested by the company to gather feedback and data.

The changed character limit is not the only difference that users may encounter. Eagle-eyed visitors may also notice that the price of a Pro Starter account increased from €5.99 per month to €7.49 per month ($8.74 in the US) when paid annually. The updated price was displayed in all browsers, unlike the 3000 characters limit per translation.

The character limit for translations may limit accessibility somewhat. Users may help themselves currently by doing repeat translations if the character count of the text is larger than 3000 characters. This had to be done previously for texts with more than 5000 characters as well.

Now You: do you use DeepL Translator? Do you see the old or new character limit for translations?

