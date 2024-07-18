You should now be able to get Windows 11 Version 23H2, if you have not already

Microsoft released Windows 11 version 23H2 last year to the public. It,, and the Moments Update that followed, introduced Windows Copilot and thus the first tiny bits of AI in Windows.

The actual release of the feature update was unspectacular, underwhelming even. Microsoft did a bad job at differentiating between the feature update and the feature drop that followed immediately afterwards.

Furthermore, Copilot did not offer much in terms of differentiation when compared to the web or application versions.

This February, Microsoft announced that it is installing Windows 11 version 23H2 on devices automatically that have or about to reach end of servicing. Most users who wanted the new version of Windows had installed it by now, but this was designed to get older Windows 11 versions updated.

Earlier this month, Microsoft reminded customers that the consumer version of Windows 11 version22H2 and Windows 11 version 21H2 for organizations would run out of support in October.

Broad availability

Microsoft announced yesterday that Windows 11 version 23H2 has reached broad availability. This means, that it is now available to "all users with eligible devices" according to Microsoft.

One caveat: It may still be necessary to hit the check for updates button to get the feature update offered on some devices.

Microsoft reiterates that non-managed Windows 11 Home and Pro devices will be upgraded to the new version of Windows automatically "when they reach, or approach, end of servicing".

In other words:

If you run Windows 11 version 22H2 or earlier on an unmanaged device, you will be upgraded automatically to Windows 11 version 23H2 in the coming weeks and months. If you want Windows 11 version 23H2 and have not got it yet, there is a good chance that it is offered to you when you hit the check for updates button. If you manage a Windows 11 version 21H2 device, it will be updated automatically as well in the coming months.

While there are not any known issues listed currently by Microsoft, it is still possible that some devices will not get the update offer, even when the update check button is activated.

Other ways to update to a new Windows 11 version may still be open in this case. This includes creating new Windows 11 installation media with the help of Rufus, especially on devices that do not meet the official system requirements of Windows 11.

What about you? Do you run devices with Windows 11? Or do you prefer another Windows version, or even a non-Windows operating system?

