Microsoft has rolled out a new feature that lets Bing Chat impersonate a celebrity of users' choice and continue the conversation as if it is the person it imitates.

While fixing the ongoing problems, Microsoft is also working to bring new features and improve the chatbot before its official public launch. Recently, it was revealed that the chatbot has three modes: game, personal assistant, and friend. It structures its answers differently in each mode and is still being tested in almost 170 counties. Small updates keep bringing interesting features for users to try, including the latest celebrity mode. Bing Chat can now impersonate a celebrity and keep the conversation rolling in that manner.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, Bing Chat's celebrity mode is a "hidden feature," and not everyone is aware of it. Like the game, personal assistant, and friend modes that were discovered a while ago. You can't enable it via a toggle like the tone selector, but if you ask the chatbot, it doesn't hide any details and enables it immediately. "Bing chat celebrity mode is a feature that allows you to chat with a virtual version of a famous person, such as an actor, singer, or athlete. You can ask them questions about their life, career, hobbies, opinions, etc., and they will respond in a way that matches their personality and style," Bing Chat told BleepingComputer.

After enabling it, you can type #celebrity [celebrity name], or just #[celebrity], to start your conversation with whoever you want. Bing Chat starts impersonating the celebrity you typed and responds to you. However, this feature has some safety guards and doesn't let you type "every" celebrity. Bleeping Computer added that certain celebrities like Elon Musk, LeBron James, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson are some of the options, and there are more that you can try.

Bing Chat's Dwayne Johnson impersonation looked pretty impressive. As seen in the example below, it recognized The Rock's "know your role and shout your mouth" catchphrase from his wrestling days and responded accordingly. Besides celebrities, Bing Chat can mimic fictional characters like Harry Potter, Darth Vader, or Batman.

Microsoft's AI had huge problems in the past, including its misbehavior against a user, and the company took precautions to prevent similar occasions. The company announced a waitlist last month, and over a million people signed up in only 48 hours to try out the chatbot. It was announced that it prioritizes users with Bing and Edge as their default search engine and browser, as well as mobile users who have the Bing app installed on their devices. Users continue to discover new Bing Chat features, with most of them being unintentional, and there are probably more features waiting to be stumbled upon.

