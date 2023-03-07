Discover Bing Chat's secret celebrity mode

Onur Demirkol
Mar 7, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature that lets Bing Chat impersonate a celebrity of users' choice and continue the conversation as if it is the person it imitates.

While fixing the ongoing problems, Microsoft is also working to bring new features and improve the chatbot before its official public launch. Recently, it was revealed that the chatbot has three modes: game, personal assistant, and friend. It structures its answers differently in each mode and is still being tested in almost 170 counties. Small updates keep bringing interesting features for users to try, including the latest celebrity mode. Bing Chat can now impersonate a celebrity and keep the conversation rolling in that manner.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, Bing Chat's celebrity mode is a "hidden feature," and not everyone is aware of it. Like the game, personal assistant, and friend modes that were discovered a while ago. You can't enable it via a toggle like the tone selector, but if you ask the chatbot, it doesn't hide any details and enables it immediately. "Bing chat celebrity mode is a feature that allows you to chat with a virtual version of a famous person, such as an actor, singer, or athlete. You can ask them questions about their life, career, hobbies, opinions, etc., and they will respond in a way that matches their personality and style," Bing Chat told BleepingComputer.

After enabling it, you can type #celebrity [celebrity name], or just #[celebrity], to start your conversation with whoever you want. Bing Chat starts impersonating the celebrity you typed and responds to you. However, this feature has some safety guards and doesn't let you type "every" celebrity. Bleeping Computer added that certain celebrities like Elon Musk, LeBron James, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson are some of the options, and there are more that you can try.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bing Chat's Dwayne Johnson impersonation looked pretty impressive. As seen in the example below, it recognized The Rock's "know your role and shout your mouth" catchphrase from his wrestling days and responded accordingly. Besides celebrities, Bing Chat can mimic fictional characters like Harry Potter, Darth Vader, or Batman.

Bing Chat can now impersonate different celebrities thanks to its new hidden feature and here is how to activate it!
Bleeping Computer

 

Microsoft's AI had huge problems in the past, including its misbehavior against a user, and the company took precautions to prevent similar occasions. The company announced a waitlist last month, and over a million people signed up in only 48 hours to try out the chatbot. It was announced that it prioritizes users with Bing and Edge as their default search engine and browser, as well as mobile users who have the Bing app installed on their devices. Users continue to discover new Bing Chat features, with most of them being unintentional, and there are probably more features waiting to be stumbled upon.

Advertisement

Related content

future of work with ai

On March 16, Microsoft will reveal the next stage of its AI masterplan

Bing AI is now just a click away
Microsoft wants to create its own mobile app store to take on Apple and Google

Microsoft wants to create its own mobile app store to take on Apple and Google
Windows 11 update glitch for unupported devices is back as the latest report shows that it could give false information.

Don't listen to Microsoft, you might not get Windows 11
AI tools go under long tests before meeting mass usage, and Microsoft is one of the companies to keep a perfect secret regarding tests.

The big secret Microsoft has been keeping for years is revealed
Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones

Bing Chat Now Available on the Go: now on iOS and Android

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved