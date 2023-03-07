If you observe any inconsistencies in the communication received from sales personnel or customer support representatives, or notice a significant improvement in the quality of their written responses, it may be attributed to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Microsoft has recently announced the introduction of AI features into its suite of enterprise applications, Dynamics 365, designed for the purpose of customer relationship management and resource planning.

The company has branded its new suite of features as "CoPilot" and is positioning it as a valuable tool for business professionals, enabling them to "accelerate idea and content creation, complete tedious tasks, and obtain insights and recommended actions". The features include various capabilities, such as generating customized emails to clients through AI, automatically generating meeting summaries, composing replies to customer service emails and chat messages based on prior interactions, and assisting marketers in analyzing data without the need for writing SQL queries. Additionally, the company is promoting CoPilot as a means to stimulate creative ideas for marketing emails, indicating the likelihood of AI-generated advertisements in email inboxes in the near future.

Microsoft's ambitions go beyond the current offerings of CoPilot. The company aims to simplify the creation of "virtual agents" for customer support, which will utilize OpenAI's technology to browse Bing and internal knowledge databases for appropriate answers. As with other AI-driven tools, Microsoft is emphasizing that CoPilot is designed to assist humans rather than replace them. In a LinkedIn post, CEO Satya Nadella described this new feature as a significant stride towards "transforming every business process and function with interactive, AI-powered collaboration."

Microsoft has made a significant effort to integrate generative AI technology across its various business-oriented applications. For instance, its coding platform, GitHub, incorporates a CoPilot feature that assists developers with writing code, while its collaboration software, Teams, leverages AI to provide meeting summaries and other related tasks. Additionally, the company has also introduced AI-generated "collaborative articles" on LinkedIn.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that Microsoft will introduce similar AI technology into other software, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, in addition to its popular search engine and chatbot, Bing, which is currently available via a waitlist.

