Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager

Ashwin
Dec 1, 2022
Windows 11 News
7

Microsoft released the KB5020044 update to Windows 11 22H2 users yesterday. While it may have fixed issues related to gaming, the cumulative preview update has a new bug that affects the Task Manager.

Microsoft confirms that the latest Windows 11 update has a bug related to the Task Manager

Windows 11 Task Manager bug may result in unreadable text

The Silicon Valley giant has published an advisory on its support portal which states that the UI of Task Manager might not work correctly in some scenarios. According to the description of the issue, some visual elements in the Task Manager's interface might be displayed in unexpected colors. This will in turn cause the text in the tool's interface to be unreadable in Windows 11 22H2.

The problem only affects users who have set their Windows color scheme to custom. If you are using the Dark or Light theme, you won't run into this issue. I installed the KB5020044 update on my computer yesterday, but could not replicate the bug when I changed the theme to a custom color.

Workaround for Task Manager bug in Windows 11 22H2

The issue's status says that it has been mitigated. The Redmond company is advising users who are affected by the bug to go to the Settings > Personalization page, and change the Colors option to either the Dark or Light theme. So you may want to try that as a temporary workaround, while we wait for a proper fix to be delivered. Microsoft says that is working on a solution for the Task Manager bug, and that it will be patched in a future update. The next Patch Tuesday Update is set to roll out on December 13th, Neowin suggests that we may see a fix by then.

We have seen this issue somewhere else, haven't we? You're right, interestingly, the same bug is also present in the Dev Channel build of the Windows Insider Preview Program. The issue surfaced in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25247, which the company released a few weeks ago. For context, this bug has not been fixed even in the latest update, Windows 11 Build 25252 that was rolled out a couple of days ago. In their defense, Microsoft employees were on holiday during the Thanksgiving weekend recently, so it is understandable why the bug has not been patched in the Dev Channel yet.

However, it is quite surprising that a bug that was introduced in the experimental channel of the operating system has actually made its way to the stable version. This reflects rather poorly on the quality checks run by the software mogul.

This is just one of many such issues that users have encountered in Windows 11 22H2. As I mentioned last week, there have been problems related to Windows Hello, Direct Access, Printing, and Remote Desktop. The bug that affects the file copying performance is yet to be patched in the main channel, though a preview of the fix was made available in Build 25252. It remains to be seen whether it solved the issue for all users.

Have you updated to KB5020044 yet? Does your Task Manager work correctly with the custom color mode?

Comments

  Anonymous said on December 1, 2022 at 7:27 am
    ‘It’s all sound and fury, signifying nothing’

    Win11 has less than 15% marketshare.
    Do we really need a post every time Win11 lets out a fart?

    Frankel said on December 1, 2022 at 11:23 am
      Yes, so I feel confirmed and validated in my choice to use Windows 10 for 3 more years of security patches.

  Bonkersson said on December 1, 2022 at 7:35 am
    They didn’t mean when you change it to a custom color, they meant if you for example have a Dark taskbar and Start menu but the rest of your UI is white. Which is very common. They call that “custom”.. you know, because of the amazing customization options in Windows =) And yeah, my task manager is now dark and very hard to read. Nice one, Redmond, not one bit amateuris or embarrassing. Yeah yeah..shouldn’t install preview yada yada..sharraaaaaaap, this is just another embarrassing noob blunder from the idiots at Microsoft. Any damn one man linux distro developed in a bedroom a few hours every weekday has more quality control than this garbage…

  Bonkersson again said on December 1, 2022 at 7:46 am
    “In their defense, Microsoft employees were on holiday during the Thanksgiving weekend recently, so it is understandable why the bug has not been patched in the Dev Channel yet.”

    That doesn’t hold water. A company that is responsible for the OS that runs most computers on the planet should, MUST, have a significant amount of employees working to maintain it 24/7 every day of the year to push out fixes in notime, all the time. This is not a car repair shop. I apologize to all car repair shops, they do a better job than Microsoft who actually more and more resemble a doughnut store where the owner makes cute little woke doughnuts when he/she/it feels like it and keeps the store open whenever the planets are properly aligned and everyone feels joy and love for one another.Cozy fuzzy huggy love, that’s when we all can enjoy the very special doughnuts with looots of sprinkles on top.

    Microsoft is a sad joke.

  Lukas said on December 1, 2022 at 8:59 am
    Wait wait.. That update published yesterday is OPTIONAL because it is in beta state.

    It’s not installed automatically so… Do not see any issues here

  John G. said on December 1, 2022 at 9:02 am
    W11 is a complete shame and all the development team should be fired, Musk’s style. Thanks for the article.

  hg said on December 1, 2022 at 10:57 am
    But no mention of the missing startup apps.

