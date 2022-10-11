Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 11, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
8

Microsoft confirmed another issue today on the Windows 11 release health website. According to the information published by the company, Windows Hello sign-in authentication may not work after upgrading to the Windows 11 2022 Upgrade.

windows-hello bug windows 11 22h2

The bug report provides additional information on the issue. According to Microsoft's description, Windows Hello authentication via PIN, fingerprint and face may be affected by the issue. Only devices that are upgraded to Windows 11 version 22H2 are affected, but only if Windows Hello was configured prior to the execution of the upgrade.

Devices on which Windows Hello was configured after the upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 or a clean installation of Windows 11, should not be affected by the issue, according to Microsoft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good news is that Microsoft addressed the issue already in the preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2, which it released on September 30, 2022. Microsoft will include the patch in today's cumulative security updates for Windows 11 version 22H2.

The preliminary release notes make no mention of the fix, however.

A safeguard hold has been put in place until mid-October 2022 to prevent that users on affected systems update to the new version of Windows 11. Microsoft advises administrators not to update to the new feature update for Windows 11 manually, either by selecting the "check for updates" button or through other means, such as using ISO images.

"We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the?Update now?button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed."

Users who have run into the issue already are asked to use the account password to sign-in to the account on the device. Microsoft Windows users who have enabled passwordless sign-in may not be able to sign-in to the system at all, depending on which authentication option they have selected during setup.

Administrators may install the preview update on affected devices to resolve the issue right away. Considering that the stable cumulative update for October will be released later today, it may be better to wait for its release to address the issue. Still, in some cases it may be required to fix the issue early, and that is the only option until later today.

It is unclear at this point whether removing Windows Hello and then configuring it again may resolve the issue.

Now You: how do you authenticate when signing in to your devices?

Summary
Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2
Article Name
Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2
Description
Microsoft confirmed a Windows Hello authentication issue that affects Windows 11 devices upgraded to the 2022 feature update for the operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 22H2 installation complete

Lansweeper: Windows 11 is on 2.61% of PCs in organizations
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 brings an expanded view to the widgets board

Microsoft gives the starting signal for third-party widgets development for Windows 11
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 new video call chat microsoft teams

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 adds support for developers to test 3rd party widgets

Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update to more systems
lunar lander copy

Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files
windows file explorer tabs

Microsoft's implementation of Tabs in File Explorer is lacking severely

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. JohnIL said on October 11, 2022 at 1:46 pm
    Reply

    I just use local account and skip all of Microsoft’s crappy integration that seems to have its share of bugs.

  2. Paul(us) said on October 11, 2022 at 4:07 pm
    Reply

    More and more I am reading about the Windows 11 version becoming the most unstable of all releases going back to Windows 3.1.
    Not even counting the not realized functions like the possibility to attach Android and work with Android on Windows 11. The minimalistic improvements like those of the file explorer were not reason enough to “upgrade” to a newer release.

    And I am not the only one who thinks this when you read the statistics which are saying that maybe 2,6 percent of companies, think it’s safe to install Windows 11
    https://www.ghacks.net/2022/10/10/lansweeper-windows-11-is-on-2-61-of-pcs-in-organizations/

    Private people are also not convinced because only 19.7 percent have installed Windows11. But personally, I think it less. I think it’s a good guess to a number between 7 percent to 14 percent.
    https://www.ghacks.net/2022/04/29/windows-11s-usage-share-marked-time-in-april-2022-according-to-adduplex/

  3. John G. said on October 11, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Reply

    The best W11 is W10, for sure.
    Thanks for the article. :]

  4. Taomyn said on October 11, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    Reply

    I had this issue after the update, at least it seems the same as it’s a vague description, my Hello camera would not come online so had to use the PIN.

    The camera was fine everywhere else.

    I fixed it by logging in, disconnecting then reconnecting the camera and it’s been fine ever since.

  5. Anonymous said on October 11, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    Reply

    Windows 11 is a worse failure than 10. Microsoft did not gain any knowledge from version 10. Microsoft needs to reestablish a quality control team finally.

  6. Mothy said on October 11, 2022 at 5:12 pm
    Reply

    Now You: how do you authenticate when signing in to your devices?

    I only use a local account (username/password) for the computer and a PIN for the smartphone.

    As to biometrics (ex. fingerprint, face, physical characteristic), I would never use them as a primary method to authenticate into a device as they are too unique and not easily changed. Instead they are best used as a secondary/additional authentication to a primary PIN or password.

  7. Bobo said on October 11, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Reply

    Oh my..that TPM requirement just crapped its pants didn’t it.. Clearly a useful, well thought out, extensively tested, fail-proof and rock solid security feature. Fort Knox material. I’m sure there’s a way to blame this too on the users.

  8. ilev said on October 11, 2022 at 7:07 pm
    Reply

    On the same page Microsoft said the problem has been resolved with KB KB5017389 back in Sept 30.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved