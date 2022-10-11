Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2

Microsoft confirmed another issue today on the Windows 11 release health website. According to the information published by the company, Windows Hello sign-in authentication may not work after upgrading to the Windows 11 2022 Upgrade.

The bug report provides additional information on the issue. According to Microsoft's description, Windows Hello authentication via PIN, fingerprint and face may be affected by the issue. Only devices that are upgraded to Windows 11 version 22H2 are affected, but only if Windows Hello was configured prior to the execution of the upgrade.

Devices on which Windows Hello was configured after the upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 or a clean installation of Windows 11, should not be affected by the issue, according to Microsoft.

Good news is that Microsoft addressed the issue already in the preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2, which it released on September 30, 2022. Microsoft will include the patch in today's cumulative security updates for Windows 11 version 22H2.

The preliminary release notes make no mention of the fix, however.

A safeguard hold has been put in place until mid-October 2022 to prevent that users on affected systems update to the new version of Windows 11. Microsoft advises administrators not to update to the new feature update for Windows 11 manually, either by selecting the "check for updates" button or through other means, such as using ISO images.

Users who have run into the issue already are asked to use the account password to sign-in to the account on the device. Microsoft Windows users who have enabled passwordless sign-in may not be able to sign-in to the system at all, depending on which authentication option they have selected during setup.

Administrators may install the preview update on affected devices to resolve the issue right away. Considering that the stable cumulative update for October will be released later today, it may be better to wait for its release to address the issue. Still, in some cases it may be required to fix the issue early, and that is the only option until later today.

It is unclear at this point whether removing Windows Hello and then configuring it again may resolve the issue.

Now You: how do you authenticate when signing in to your devices?

