Microsoft enables File Explorer tabs for all users in Windows 11 Release Preview Channel

File Explorer tabs are now available for all users in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview

Ashwin
Oct 12, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
2

Microsoft has announced the availability of Windows 11 Build 22621.675 in the Release Preview Channel of the Insider Program. It enables the much awaited File Explorer Tabs experience for all users, along with a handful of other features.

Microsoft enables File Explorer tabs for all users in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview

What's new in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview

Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview is available as KB5019509 under Windows Update.

File Explorer Tabs and Home

Microsoft debuted File Explorer Tabs in the Insider Preview Program's Dev Channel when it released Build 25136 in June this year. The browser-like navigation experience for the built-in file manager, began rolling out to some users in the Release Preview Channel last week. The latest update from the Redmond company enables File Explorer Tabs for all users in the channel, which means it is almost ready for general availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can't wait for it? You can enable File Explorer Tabs in Windows 11 22H2 now by reading our guide.

What's new in Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview

Build 22621.675 also ships with another feature for File Explorer, it has a new section that acts as its homepage. The start screen, which was first seen in Build 22593, allows you to pin your favorite files and folders, and lists recently accessed files, It also lets you view your recent files stored in your OneDrive, and includes them in the search results.

Suggested Actions

Windows 11 Build 22621.675 Release Preview includes Suggested Actions. The clipboard enhancement feature allows you to interact with items that you copy, such as phone numbers. It displays a small pop-up menu with shortcuts that you can click to make a call with Teams or Skype (with the selected number). Similarly, copying a number that represents a future date, will allow you to create an event in the Calendar app.

Per the official announcement, Suggested Actions are only available for users in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Not a fan of it? You can disable Suggested Actions quite easily.

Taskbar Overflow

The Taskbar Overflow menu, which was introduced in Build 25163, is also available for users in the Release Preview Channel. When your taskbar runs out of space for icons, a three-dot button will appear near the system tray. Clicking on the button opens a menu called the Taskbar Overflow menu, to display a list of shortcuts for other windows that are open.

Nearby Sharing

Windows 11 Build 22621.675 adds support for Nearby Sharing (also introduced in Build 25163), which allows you to share files with more devices easily using Bluetooth and Private Networks.

On a side note, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.741 and 22623.741 are available for users in the Beta Channel. The first build include fixes for the Tablet-optimized taskbar. Microsoft has fixed some localization issues in both builds, and a bug that was impacting the Server Manager.

When it announced the release of Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft had confirmed that it would introduce an additional set of experiences in October. Today, the company confirmed that File Explorer Tabs, Suggested Actions, and the Taskbar Overflow menu are some of the experiences that will be included in the update. So we can treat Build 22621.675 Release Preview as a sneak peek of the first Windows 11 Moment update.

Have you tried File Explorer Tabs, do you like the feature?

Summary
Microsoft enables File Explorer tabs for all users in Windows 11 Release Preview Channel
Article Name
Microsoft enables File Explorer tabs for all users in Windows 11 Release Preview Channel
Description
Build 22621.675 is now available in the Windows 11 Release Preview Channel. It brings File Explorer tabs for all users.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows-hello bug windows 11 22h2

Windows Hello sign-in may not work after upgrade to Windows 11 version 22h2
Windows 11 22H2 installation complete

Lansweeper: Windows 11 is on 2.61% of PCs in organizations
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 brings an expanded view to the widgets board

Microsoft gives the starting signal for third-party widgets development for Windows 11
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 new video call chat microsoft teams

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 adds support for developers to test 3rd party widgets

Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update to more systems
lunar lander copy

Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tachy said on October 12, 2022 at 3:32 pm
    Reply

    I’m trying to think of a use for tabs in file explorer. I can’t come up with one.

    If I need more then one folder open, I either put them on the other screen or stack them side by side so I can see them all at once.

    1. Microsofted said on October 12, 2022 at 3:44 pm
      Reply

      I’ll venture to predict that it’s subpar, tabs can’t be dragged into another file explorer windows, all tabs on the left or right can’t be closed from context menu, and a toggle switch to disable tabs in file explorer was overlooked. Microsoft’s usual half baked ideas.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved