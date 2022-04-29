Windows 11's usage share marked time in April 2022 according to AdDuplex
Last month, usage share growth of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system slowed down to a crawl according to the monthly stats that AdDuplex releases. At 19.4% of all observed systems, Windows 11's share rose by just 0.1% in March 2022. This month, shares rose by 0.3% to a total of 19.7% according to AdDuplex.
AdDuplex is a third-party that is computing the statistics from about 5000 Windows Store applications that it monitors. The data is limited to the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. If it would include all versions of Windows and other desktop operating systems, Windows 11's usage share would be even lower at this point.
Windows 10 is the dominating operating system in the pie chart. The latest release Windows 10 version 21H2 grew to 35% overall, an increase of 6.5% over last month. Windows 10 version 21H1 managed to gain 0.1% in the month to a total of 26.4% in April 2022.
Home and Pro editions of Windows 10 version 20H2 reach end of support next month; usage share dropped as a consequence, as Microsoft is offering and installing upgrades automatically on some devices, and administrators are upgrading to supported versions of Windows 10. Microsoft plans to launch Windows 10 version 22H2 later this year, as it moved to a one feature update per year release cadence.
Closing Words
The usage share gains of Windows 11 have been disappointing in the past two months. The operating system managed to gain 0.4% in the two months. The released numbers give a rough view of the market only. Statcounter and Steam have not released statistics for April yet, but if the March 2022 stats are an indicator, it is unlikely that they will show large usage share increases.
Are there explanations for the slow growth? Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade to all compatible Windows 10 PCs. Microsoft did change the system requirements of Windows 11, which excludes an unknown percentage of devices from the upgrade via Windows Update. While there are ways around this, most users may be unaware of them or lack the expertise to follow instructions.
Windows 10 is supported until 2025, and part of the userbase may prefer to stay on the running system at this time. There is still time to upgrade to Windows 11 later on, when the operating system has matured.
Now You: what is your take on this development? Will Windows 11 surpass Windows 10 in the coming years?
Comments
~70% of enterprise PCs are not Windows 11 compatible.
I came from Windows 7 to Windows 11 directly and was surprised to see the changes that made it’s way to the system, a taskbar that doesn’t support drag and drop and a lot of unpractical other changes, it’s a hassle now if you are trying to open the mixer or the network adapter settings, and the right click menu you now have to click twice to get to the other options…
I know all of those can be fixed using other apps and tools but I’m questioning their weird decisions! especially the taskbar d&d
W11 doesn’t exist in the real world, it’s only a number that MS is trying to sell. It’s like a W10 with dowgraded functionality and rounded corners to imitate MacOS. In fact, the optional KB5012643 of April 2022 has the w10 reference in its name. The kernel is also 10.0, the MS Store is the same as W10 21H2 and more or less the other “new features” are so less productive that Android apps run better in Nox Player that in W11 Linux subsystem. And in terms of use, there is no way to work with the new file explorer and the new startup menu. It’s such a pain in the ass that W11 has not the option to choose between old interface and the new one. In Libreoffice and other software you can choose between current or modern UI and the old ones. W11 should have it too, do you want to see all like W10, yes or not? Oh f****** yes because I just want to work, yes because I want to put a single icon in the taskbar for the holy shake, is this so terrible to ask? And by the way, the April 2022 optional update KB6012643 freezes the whole computer and it’s unable to install, first it says error and error again and again, just such the crap it is. Thanks for the article! :]