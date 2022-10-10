Lansweeper: Windows 11 is on 2.61% of PCs in organizations
Lansweeper published the results of a scan that it ran on about 30 million Windows devices from 60,000 organizations earlier this week. According to the results of the scan, Windows 11 was installed on just 2.61% of all devices. More than 42% of the scanned devices do not meet the system requirements of the Windows 11 operating system.
The report, which is available on the Lansweeper website, offers additional details. Lansweeper checked each device for CPU, RAM and TPM compatibility with Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. Only 57.26% of checked processors meet the requirements that Microsoft defined when it released Windows 11; this means that 42.76% of devices do not meet the requirements currently. The 0.02% discrepancy is not explained.
For RAM, 92.85% of devices meet the system requirements of 4 gigabytes. It is interesting to note that more than 7% of all scanned devices run with less than 4 gigabytes of RAM. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirement is met by 64.57% of tested workstations. An additional 20.77% did not have the functionality enabled or were not compatible, according to Lansweeper.
Compatibility drops even further for virtual machine workstations. CPU compatibility sits at 55.7% while RAM and TPM drop to 67.1% and 1.33% respectively. Lansweeper notes that passthroughs exist for TPM, but that these are rarely configured.
The adoption rate of Windows 11 was just 2.61% across all 30 million scanned devices. That's just 1.09% more than that of devices running Windows 8 and 1.32% more than devices running Windows XP. Windows 11 is trailing Windows 7's 3.38%, and far away from the commanding 81.87% of Windows 10.
Historically, organizations have been slow at upgrading systems to new versions of Windows. Many system administrators waited for the release of the first service pack before considering upgrading to a new version of Windows. Nowadays, Microsoft does not release service packs anymore. Feature updates, released once a year, are the next best thing, and it remains to be seen if the release of the first feature update for Windows 11 is giving adoption a much needed boost.
Closing Words
The new system requirements of Windows 11 are a major factor when it comes to the operating system's market share. A sizeable number of devices can't be upgraded, at least not via Windows Update, which limits Windows 11's growth potential. Customers whose devices are not compatible have only three main options: stay on the current version of Windows, upgrade to Windows 11 using a bypass, or upgrade hardware/buy a new PC.
The bypass option has the risk of not receiving any more updates associated with it. Microsoft stated in the past that it could not guarantee that incompatible devices running Windows 11 would continue to receive updates in the future.
Now You: do your devices run Windows 11 or an earlier version of Windows, or something else entirely?
Comments
Win 10 still dominates desktops. Very few systems nowdays, after the change from win 8 to 10, they remain there, when also win 2000 and XP at 0.14% and 1.27%, found in some systems probably for retro reasons. Still windows 11 will have a long way to go until 2025 to dominate.
who cares other than M$
Normally I am running Ubuntu, on an older Notebook and PC. Both in dual boot setup with Windows. Basically to stay in touch with Windows.
The notebook does not have the system requirments for Windows 11, thus running fine on Windows10. My PC now only 3 yrs old is running fine on Windows 11.
Now You: do your devices run Windows 11 or an earlier version of Windows, or something else entirely?
My work (major enterprise) may be part of that data as they use Lansweeper. But there are no plans to use Windows 11. Instead they will stay on Windows 10 which has only been upgraded to version 21H2 recently.
For my personal systems (two desktops), they run Windows 8.1 (Pro) with Classic/Open Shell yet. I have no plans to use anything newer and will eventually move to Linux.
All things being equal I feel as though the market penetration hasn’t taken off with devices such as laptops selling less due to financial strains and global slowdowns however taking that into account Windows 11 was Dead On Arrival. The marketing was trash and the overall sentiment and reviews towards it are mostly negative. I am surprised Microsoft thought they could pull a stunt like this and get away with it.
I doubt Microsoft will learn from this. This is worse than Vista to be honest. Vista could have been turned around but they put zero effort into fixing that OS but I guess it was a moot point because Windows 7 would have steam rolled it anyway which arguably was the fix.
Windows 10 > 11 is just trash. We use Windows 10 because it is the lesser evil and all the previous version’s of windows are vastly outdated. The truth is they are both a mashup of various ideas that simply do not work well together. The OS is not fluid at all and often less user friendly than Windows 7.
I’m looking forward to see how quickly they push Windows 12 out the door in an attempt to save themselves but they’re gonna need to strip back a lot of crap starting with their mentality and honestly stop fooling around with the taskbar and shell so much to point of making it worse. Nobody asked for this.
The Windows 11 Mac-like taskbar needs to go. No body asked for this centered crappy start menu. I use Explorer Patcher on my personal Win11 system but will avoid rolling out Windows 11 to our corporate PCs entirely. Hopefully Windows 10 support lasts long, or hopefully Windows 12 is much better.
I have turn back to W10 after one year fighting with W11 by the hand of Valinet’s Explorer Patcher. I was tired of issues dealing with the start menu, the taskbar and the non ribbon explorer, the explorer menus and its other options useless garbage. Thanks for the article.
Who cares about Windows 11… sheesh! What interests me is this dudes desktop. Kudos for using OBS Studio! I like it too. Not a fan of WinZip, would rather use FREE 7-Zip instead. LOL Very messy desktop, but that may be due to the atrocious Start menu in Win 11. Useless, to say the least. OK, rant over, on with the comments.
Simply put, Windows 11 is not suitable for business use. Many fundamental UI/UX functionalities were not returned. There are numerous group policies that are needed to disable many of the new pointless, annoying features. These are not yet present in any admx templates. Before Windows 11 is forced into the enterprise environment, a thorough examination is required. Because Microsoft is managed by undergraduates and toddlers, I don’t think it will ever get a proper enterprise version of 11.