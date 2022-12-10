The last few months have kept Microsoft bust with the launch of their new Windows 11. New features are slowly being rolled out as part of the new OS. One of the latest additions is a new Settings page that will give you information on your Microsoft account within your Windows 11 profile.

This page will replicate what's available on Microsoft's website. This includes information related to your account, your 365 subscription information, orders, payments, and rewards.

Is the New Settings Page Useful?

With the integration of Microsoft settings with Windows 11 settings, Microsoft is moving one step closer to an integrated platform. While some users are not sure the two accounts belong together, it's only a matter of time before Microsoft starts rolling out more features to integrate both platforms.

Can You Be Forced To Use Windows 11?

Windows 11 is a free upgrade from Windows 10 that allows you to continue using your computer as you are used to. You can keep using any applications or files that were created on Windows 10, and the new features of Windows 11 won't affect them.

The only way you'll be forced to update your operating system is if Microsoft decides it's necessary for security reasons or other company policies.

Will Windows 11 Always Be Free?

Microsoft may be coming to the end of its free offer, where users can upgrade from Windows 10 to 11. Although Microsoft mentions nothing specific, there's a feeling that the free upgrade may soon be coming to an end.

The free upgrade is currently available to users that have compatible machines. This includes CPUs no older than three years and a TPM 2.0 chip.

The Future Is Here

While the page is quite basic in nature, Microsoft will be rolling out more advanced features. This will be based on the feedback they receive from Feedback Hub. The page will only get better with time.

