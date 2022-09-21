How to update to Windows 11 22H2 using an ISO image

Ashwin
Sep 21, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft released Windows 11 22H2 last night, you can read about it in our previous coverage. The update is rolling out to users slowly, but if you can't wait to try the new features in it, you can install it on your computer manually.

How to update to Windows 11 22H2 using an ISO image

Installing Windows 11 22H2 via Windows Update

If you wish to install the Windows 11 22H2 Update from Windows Update, just head to the section in the Settings app and check for updates manually. Windows Updates can be slow to download, and in case it fails, you may have to start over. That can be a time-consuming process, so you may want to use an ISO instead.

How to update to Windows 11 22H2 using an ISO

Go to Microsoft's website and download the Windows 11 disk image ISO.

ADVERTISEMENT

(or)

Download the ISO from RG-Adguard, the site fetches the downloads from Microsoft's server. Select Windows "final" > Windows 11 22H2 > Windows 11 > Your Language > Windows 11 22H2 ISO.

Download Windows 11 22H2 ISO

The ISO image is about 5.11GB in size. Once the image has been downloaded, double-click on it, and File Explorer will mount it in a virtual drive. Run the setup.exe, and follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 11 22H2 on your PC. Optionally, you may use the ISO with a tool such as Rufus to create a bootable USB drive. You can use the ISO to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 22H2 directly.

Note: You should ensure that you have sufficient free space on your hard drive before trying to install the update.

Error - We can't tell if your PC is ready to continue installing Windows 11

When I tried to install the update using the ISO, the app displayed an error that said, "We can't tell if your PC is ready to continue installing Windows 11. Try restarting Setup." I got this error message twice in a row. This shouldn't be happening since my computer meets (and exceeds) the system requirements for Windows 11. So, I tried it a third time.

We can't tell if your PC is ready to continue installing Windows 11. Try restarting Setup

I was able to fix the issue by clicking on "Change how Setup downloads updates" on the first screen, and choosing the "Not right now" option. This allowed the updater to proceed to the next screen, which prompts you to choose whether to keep your personal files and apps or not.

How to fix error -we can't tell if your PC is ready to continue installing Windows 11

The installation is quite slow, so you may want to leave your laptop plugged in. The installer appeared to be stuck at 73% (and later at 87%) for a long time, but eventually moved ahead. It took about a total of 50 minutes for the Windows 11 22H2 update to be installed on my laptop. The build number of the update is 22621.382.

Windows 11 22H2 installation complete

Note: It is unclear if it is possible to install the update on unsupported computers, that don't meet the TPM requirements.

KB5017321 update not downloading

Once you have updated to Windows 11 22H2, you may notice a new update called KB5017321. The package is failing to download with an error code 0x800f0806.

KB5017321 update download error

There is a simple fix for this, all you need to do is download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog and install it manually.

Download Windows 11 Update KB5017321

Note: Download the first file, i.e., the X64 package (not the ARM 64) to update your computer. The update bumps the firmware version to 22621.521.

Install KB5017321 manually

Have you installed the Windows 11 22H2 update on your computer?

Summary
How to update to Windows 11 22H2 using an ISO image
Article Name
How to update to Windows 11 22H2 using an ISO image
Description
We show you how to update to download the Windows 11 22H2 ISO image and install it.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 2022 update task manager

Windows 11 2022 Update is out
Xbox app on PC now supports HowLongToBeat

Xbox app on PC adds support for HowLongToBeat
clipchamp

Windows 11 version 22H2: new and updated apps
Windows Terminal Preview 1.16 brings theming support and a new text rendering engine

Windows Terminal Preview 1.16 brings theming support and a new text rendering engine
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 brings an expanded view to the widgets board

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25201 brings an expanded view to the widgets board
winget net install

Install Microsoft .NET with the Windows Package Manager winget

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved