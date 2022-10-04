Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files

Microsoft confirmed a new issue that is affecting machines that run the company's newest operating system, Windows 11 2022 Update.

The issue has not been added to the list of known issues on the Windows 11 Version 22H2 release health website yet, but it has been confirmed by Microsoft Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server engineering group Ned Pyle on the company's Tech Community website.

Pyle confirms that large file transfers, he mentions multi-Gigabyte files specifically, experience a 40% drop in throughput over SMB on Windows 11 version 22H2 systems. The copying down / reading performance is affected when copying large files.

While Pyle mentions SMB specifically, he notes that the issue can't be attributed to the protocol, but may affect other transfers on Windows 11 machines as well, including local transfers.

"SMB is just the most likely scenario to be noticed. You could see this behavior even with local file copies not using SMB."

Pyle suggests that users run copy operations using robocopy or xcopy with the /J parameter instead to avoid the issue. He provides the following example in the blog post.

robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.ned /J

Windows 11 users may use other file copy tools, such as Fast Copy, TeraCopy, or CopyMaestro as well to copy large files without running into the issue.

Pyle confirms that Windows 11 2022 Update systems are the only systems affected by the issue. The release version of Windows 11, as well as other Windows operating systems are not affected.

Microsoft is investigating the issue to create a fix for the issue. There is no ETA yet, as Microsoft has yet to fully understand the cause of the issue. Pyle announced that he will update the post once Microsoft has more information to share.

Now You: did you run into copy performance issue on Windows lately? (via Deskmodder)

