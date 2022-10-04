Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 4, 2022
Windows 11 News
|
1

Microsoft confirmed a new issue that is affecting machines that run the company's newest operating system, Windows 11 2022 Update.

lunar lander copy

The issue has not been added to the list of known issues on the Windows 11 Version 22H2 release health website yet, but it has been confirmed by Microsoft Principal Program Manager in the Windows Server engineering group Ned Pyle on the company's Tech Community website.

"There is a performance regression in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a Windows 11 computer."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pyle confirms that large file transfers, he mentions multi-Gigabyte files specifically, experience a 40% drop in throughput over SMB on Windows 11 version 22H2 systems. The copying down / reading performance is affected when copying large files.

While Pyle mentions SMB specifically, he notes that the issue can't be attributed to the protocol, but may affect other transfers on Windows 11 machines as well, including local transfers.

"SMB is just the most likely scenario to be noticed. You could see this behavior even with local file copies not using SMB."

Pyle suggests that users run copy operations using robocopy or xcopy with the /J parameter instead to avoid the issue. He provides the following example in the blog post.

robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.ned /J

Windows 11 users may use other file copy tools, such as Fast Copy, TeraCopy, or CopyMaestro as well to copy large files without running into the issue.

Pyle confirms that Windows 11 2022 Update systems are the only systems affected by the issue. The release version of Windows 11, as well as other Windows operating systems are not affected.

Microsoft is investigating the issue to create a fix for the issue.  There is no ETA yet, as Microsoft has yet to fully understand the cause of the issue. Pyle announced that he will update the post once Microsoft has more information to share.

Now You: did you run into copy performance issue on Windows lately? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files
Article Name
Windows 11 2022 Update: performance issue when Copying large files
Description
Microsoft confirmed a copy performance issue that is affecting machines that run the recently released Windows 11 2022 Update. 
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows file explorer tabs

Microsoft's implementation of Tabs in File Explorer is lacking severely
windows 11 printers

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 Printer issue
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build snipping tool auto-save screenshots

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25211 brings Task Manager shortcut to Taskbar's menu
spotify windows

Spotify is getting installed on some Windows PCs automatically
windows 11 desktop with taskbar

An analysis of Microsoft's new approach to Windows 11 updates
file explorer tabs

How to enable File Explorer tabs in the Windows 11 2022 Update right now

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on October 4, 2022 at 12:09 pm
    Reply

    Lol, could this be because of the “Play Lunar Lander in the copy dialog on Windows ” possibility? :-)

    https://www.ghacks.net/2022/09/13/play-lunar-lander-in-the-copy-dialog-on-windows/

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved