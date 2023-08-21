Enable Windows 11 never combine taskbar buttons for a detailed computing experience

windows 11 never combine taskbar
Emre Çitak
Aug 21, 2023
Windows 11 Help
|
0

Windows 11, the latest iteration of Microsoft's operating system, has introduced a long-awaited feature that many users have been eagerly anticipating: the "never combine taskbar buttons" mode.

This feature offers a new level of customization and organization for users' workflow.

With the release of Windows 11 23H2, Microsoft has answered the call of users who desired greater flexibility in managing their taskbar buttons.

This enhancement allows users to display each open window as an individual item on the taskbar, providing a clear visual representation of their active applications.

How to enable Windows 11 never combine taskbar buttons

Enabling the Windows 11 never combine taskbar buttons mode is a straightforward process. By simply right-clicking on the taskbar, users can access the Taskbar Settings menu.

Within this menu, they can find the "Taskbar Behaviors" option, which leads to the desired setting and it is titled ''Combine taskbar buttons and hide labels''.

This streamlined approach empowers users to tailor their taskbar experience to their preferences without hassle.

windows 11 never combine taskbar
Users can enable Windows 11 never combine taskbar feature from the Taskbar Behaviors tab

With individual taskbar buttons, users can easily switch between open applications without confusion.

This is especially valuable for multitasking scenarios, where quick access to specific windows can make a significant difference in workflow efficiency.

Microsoft's decision to introduce Windows 11 never combine taskbar mode is a result of user feedback and demands. The absence of this feature in earlier Windows versions garnered frustration from users who valued the ability to manage their taskbar items individually.

By listening to user insights, Microsoft has demonstrated its commitment to refining the Windows experience based on real-world needs.

Advertisement

Related content

How to speed up Windows 11

How to speed up Windows 11: Top 10 ways
Microsoft Windows 11 staging tool

Microsoft accidentally leaks Windows 11's Staging Tool
How to use the Emergency Restart option in Windows 11

How to use Emergency Restart in Windows 11

How to disable stock price information on Windows 11's taskbar

Windows Configuration Updates explained

Windows 11's Get Updates as soon as they're available feature explained

Tutorials & Tips

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

Windows 11 Installation Has Failed: How to Fix This Upgrade Error


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved