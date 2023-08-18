Microsoft "special event" to take place on September 21

Microsoft is sending media invites for an upcoming "special event" set to take place in New York City on September 21, 2023. The tech giant is known for its hardware unveilings, particularly in the Surface lineup, during this time of the year. However, we might see more from the company.

This event holds particular significance as it marks the first since Microsoft's recent shifts in its hardware strategy, which involved discontinuing Microsoft-branded peripherals like mice, keyboards, and webcams in favor of focusing solely on the Surface brand, said The Verge.

We might see the Surface lineup at the Microsoft "special event"

Microsoft introduced new Surface devices in September or October, and this event appears to be no exception. Rumors have been swirling about several potential releases, including the Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3.

The updated Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to feature Intel's latest processors, an upgraded GPU, and an improved port selection. Notably, a rumored Surface Go 4 with an Intel processor reportedly took precedence over an Arm-based version. The Surface Go 3 is also anticipated to come equipped with Intel's 12th Gen processors and enhanced base-level configurations.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 support comes to an end

The event's agenda may also encompass details about the forthcoming major update to Windows 11. Microsoft had previously revealed plans for a September update to Windows 11, which promises enhanced features such as native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, an improved settings homepage, an enhanced volume mixer, and early access to the Windows Copilot feature.

Microsoft is also adding a new feature that will allow users to uninstall Microsoft Stock apps. Microsoft said earlier this month that the Cortana software will be discontinued. The option to remove Cortana from the Windows 11 operating system is available with its deprecation.

The most recent Windows 11 Insider Build, which brings PCs up to build 25931, makes it possible to delete even more programs. "In addition to the Camera app and Cortana, the Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled," reads a statement from Microsoft in the official changelog under the heading "General."

In other words, Windows 11 users will soon be able to remove the following apps directly from their systems:

Camera

Cortana

People

Photos

Remote Desktop (MSTSC)

