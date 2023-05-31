Microsoft Surface Book 2 support comes to an end

Surface Book 2 support ends
Emre Çitak
May 31, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Today marks a significant milestone for Microsoft Surface Book 2 owners, as Microsoft officially ends its support for the second-generation Surface Book. This development means that users of this distinctive laptop-tablet hybrid will no longer receive firmware and driver updates.

Back in November 2017, Microsoft introduced the Surface Book 2, captivating tech enthusiasts with its unique design and focus on upgraded hardware and a larger display.

The device offered two variants: the original 13-inch form factor and an exciting new 15-inch model, catering to users who sought more power and display freedom.

Surface Book 2 support ends
Surface Book 2 has reached consumer's hands in two forms - Image: Microsoft

Will Surface Book 2 still get the Windows updates?

As Microsoft ends support for the Surface Book 2, it's important to note that this does not render the device obsolete. Users can still expect to receive Windows updates like the Moment 3 update and new features the OS has to offer, but they should not anticipate any new drivers or firmware releases from Microsoft.

Notably, the Surface Book 2 remains one of the oldest Surface devices to officially support Windows 11, providing a continuous stream of new capabilities and experiences for its users.

Surface Book 2's legacy

Equipped with Intel's eighth-generation Core processors, the Surface Book 2 showcased improved performance across the board. While the entry-level models lacked a dedicated graphics card, users looking for gaming or resource-intensive capabilities could opt for higher-priced configurations, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 in the larger model.

The Surface Book 2 received praise from customers and reviewers alike for its well-balanced features and notable enhancements. It boasted improved ports, better thermal management, snappier performance, and a larger display, all contributing to an enhanced user experience.

Advertisement

Related content

Avatars for Microsoft Teams is finally rolling out

Microsoft unveils Windows Copilot at Build 2023
Edge for Gamers

Gamer's touch on the way for Microsoft Edge
bill gates google amazon

Bill Gates: AI could kill Google and Amazon
ChatGPT bing search

Bing becomes the default search engine of ChatGPT
microsoft build 2023

Microsoft Build 2023: How to watch, what to expect

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved