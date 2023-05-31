Microsoft Surface Book 2 support comes to an end

Today marks a significant milestone for Microsoft Surface Book 2 owners, as Microsoft officially ends its support for the second-generation Surface Book. This development means that users of this distinctive laptop-tablet hybrid will no longer receive firmware and driver updates.

Back in November 2017, Microsoft introduced the Surface Book 2, captivating tech enthusiasts with its unique design and focus on upgraded hardware and a larger display.

The device offered two variants: the original 13-inch form factor and an exciting new 15-inch model, catering to users who sought more power and display freedom.

Will Surface Book 2 still get the Windows updates?

As Microsoft ends support for the Surface Book 2, it's important to note that this does not render the device obsolete. Users can still expect to receive Windows updates like the Moment 3 update and new features the OS has to offer, but they should not anticipate any new drivers or firmware releases from Microsoft.

Notably, the Surface Book 2 remains one of the oldest Surface devices to officially support Windows 11, providing a continuous stream of new capabilities and experiences for its users.

Surface Book 2's legacy

Equipped with Intel's eighth-generation Core processors, the Surface Book 2 showcased improved performance across the board. While the entry-level models lacked a dedicated graphics card, users looking for gaming or resource-intensive capabilities could opt for higher-priced configurations, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 in the larger model.

The Surface Book 2 received praise from customers and reviewers alike for its well-balanced features and notable enhancements. It boasted improved ports, better thermal management, snappier performance, and a larger display, all contributing to an enhanced user experience.

