Microsoft limits use of AI Services in upcoming Services Agreement update

Microsoft plans to update its Services Agreement on September 30, 2023. The company is informing customers about the change currently via email and other means.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you take the time to go through the lengthy services agreement, you may notice several new sections. Besides the new Microsoft Storage section, which is encompassing OneDrive and Outlook.com now, as Outlook.com attachment storage is affecting OneDrive storage quotas now, there is a new AI section that defines rules for using Microsoft's AI-based services.

Microsoft defines AI services as "services that are labeled or described by Microsoft as including, using, powered by, or being an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") system". This includes then, among others, Bing Chat, Windows Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot, Azure AI platform, Teams Premium.

Microsoft lists five rules regarding AI Services in the section. The rules prohibit certain activity, explain the use of user content and define responsibilities.

The first three rules limit or prohibit certain activity. Users of Microsoft AI Services may not attempt to reverse engineer the services to explore components or rulesets. Microsoft prohibits furthermore that users extract data from AI services and the use of data from Microsoft's AI Services to train other AI services.

Here is the full text of the first three rules:

i. Reverse Engineering. You may not use the AI services to discover any underlying components of the models, algorithms, and systems. For example, you may not try to determine and remove the weights of models.

ii. Extracting Data. Unless explicitly permitted, you may not use web scraping, web harvesting, or web data extraction methods to extract data from the AI services.

iii. Limits on use of data from the AI Services. You may not use the AI services, or data from the AI services, to create, train, or improve (directly or indirectly) any other AI service.

The remaining two rules handle the use of user content and responsibility for third-party claims. Microsoft notes in the fourth entry that it will process and store user input and the output of its AI service to monitor and/or prevent "abusive or harmful uses or outputs.

Users of AI Services are also solely responsible regarding third-party claims, for instance regarding copyright claims.

Here is the text of the two remaining regulations.

iv. Use of Your Content. As part of providing the AI services, Microsoft will process and store your inputs to the service as well as output from the service, for purposes of monitoring for and preventing abusive or harmful uses or outputs of the service.

v. Third party claims. You are solely responsible for responding to any third-party claims regarding Your use of the AI services in compliance with applicable laws (including, but not limited to, copyright infringement or other claims relating to content output during Your use of the AI services).

Interested users can check out Microsoft's list of all the changes of the September 30, 2023 Services Agreement update here.

Closing Words

Microsoft is betting on AI and it was only a matter of time before it would add regulations to its Services Agreement that limit and regulate user interactions with these services in writing. (via Born)

Summary Article Name Microsoft limits use of AI Services in upcoming Services Agreement update Description Microsoft is adding an AI Services section in an update to its Microsoft Services Agreement to regulate AI use. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement