Microsoft Copilot can do all your office work for you

Microsoft has outlined its vision for how artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize our work lives and announced its intention to incorporate AI intelligence into its suite of Office applications. The company's CEO Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro explained the future of working with AI at a recent company event.

One exciting innovation is the AI-powered Copilot, which will be at your fingertips in PowerPoint and other Office applications. This tool can produce entire presentations with just a few text commands, allowing users to be able to dictate animations and style preferences for each individual slide. Copilot can also help users write speeches, prepare group emails, and create to-do lists.

To realize these capabilities, Copilot combines Microsoft 365 applications, Microsoft Graph, and a massive language model, GPT-4, to examine files and data and learn how to help users most efficiently. This integration goes beyond connecting ChatGPT to Office.

Microsoft's AI journey

Microsoft's AI efforts faced criticism after OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot was integrated into its products. Reports of unpredictable behavior and disturbing messages emerged after the launch of Bing Chat powered by GPT-4. However, Microsoft's persistent investment in AI technology is shaping the future of work and the way we engage with technology.

Microsoft is accelerating its efforts to incorporate OpenAI's broad language models into the Microsoft 365 suite and has just released an AI-powered chatbot for Bing. Google made a similar announcement just a few days ago, unveiling its own AI capabilities for Google Workspace, including AI-powered text generation in Gmail, Docs, and other applications.

Currently, Microsoft is having a test run of Microsoft 365 Copilot with 20 customers and plans to expand the preview in the coming months. Microsoft said in a blog post that they will provide additional information about pricing and details in the coming months.

