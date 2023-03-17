You don't have to pay to try GPT-4

OpenAI has unveiled its highly-anticipated and most advanced large language model to date, GPT-4. The new model represents a significant step forward from its predecessor, ChatGPT, with advanced capabilities in language understanding, text generation, multilingual support, and adaptable learning capabilities. However, unlike ChatGPT, GPT-4 is not freely accessible to the public.

Language models like GPT-4 have emerged as game-changers in the field of AI, with their remarkable capabilities and evolution over time.

OpenAI has been releasing GPT models since 2018, with GPT-3 being the most advanced model until the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. GPT-4 is now the latest and most powerful large language model, but it can only be accessed through ChatGPT+.

To use GPT-4, you will need to upgrade to ChatGPT+ by paying a monthly subscription fee of $20. Once you become a paying customer, you can access the new model immediately. However, OpenAI warns that GPT-4 is slower than the other models, so users should expect a difference in speed.

If you are already using ChatGPT, you may be prompted to switch to GPT-4, and a text bar will appear in the middle of your existing chat, informing you that the previous model used in that conversation is unavailable, and you have been switched to the latest default model.

There is a way to try out GPT-4 for free

While GPT-4 cannot be accessed with the free version of ChatGPT, it is being used by various clients such as Khan Academy, Stripe, Morgan Stanley, and the government of Iceland.

Microsoft has also confirmed that GPT-4 is powering their chatbot interactions in the new Bing chatbot in a tweet by Jordi Ribas' Twitter account. And since the Bing chatbot has been made free to access for everyone, it is possible to experience the beauties of GPT-4 for free with Bing AI.

Good news, we've increased our turn limits to 15/150. Also confirming that the next-gen model Bing uses in Prometheus is indeed OpenAI's GPT-4 which they just announced today. Congrats to the @OpenAI team. https://t.co/WTVlVCVOyw pic.twitter.com/VA4Z1SDiEG ADVERTISEMENT — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) March 14, 2023

