You don't have to pay to try GPT-4

Emre Çitak
Mar 17, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

OpenAI has unveiled its highly-anticipated and most advanced large language model to date, GPT-4. The new model represents a significant step forward from its predecessor, ChatGPT, with advanced capabilities in language understanding, text generation, multilingual support, and adaptable learning capabilities. However, unlike ChatGPT, GPT-4 is not freely accessible to the public.

Language models like GPT-4 have emerged as game-changers in the field of AI, with their remarkable capabilities and evolution over time.

OpenAI has been releasing GPT models since 2018, with GPT-3 being the most advanced model until the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. GPT-4 is now the latest and most powerful large language model, but it can only be accessed through ChatGPT+.

Image courtesy of OpenAI

To use GPT-4, you will need to upgrade to ChatGPT+ by paying a monthly subscription fee of $20. Once you become a paying customer, you can access the new model immediately. However, OpenAI warns that GPT-4 is slower than the other models, so users should expect a difference in speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are already using ChatGPT, you may be prompted to switch to GPT-4, and a text bar will appear in the middle of your existing chat, informing you that the previous model used in that conversation is unavailable, and you have been switched to the latest default model.

There is a way to try out GPT-4 for free

While GPT-4 cannot be accessed with the free version of ChatGPT, it is being used by various clients such as Khan Academy, Stripe, Morgan Stanley, and the government of Iceland.

Microsoft has also confirmed that GPT-4 is powering their chatbot interactions in the new Bing chatbot in a tweet by Jordi Ribas' Twitter account. And since the Bing chatbot has been made free to access for everyone, it is possible to experience the beauties of GPT-4 for free with Bing AI.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Copilot can do all your office work for you
Microsoft's billion-dollar acquisition deal with Activision Blizzard is facing major setbacks due to a math "flaw" by the UK CMA.

Math "flaw" hinders Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition
How to watch "Future of work with AI" the Microsoft 365 event

How to watch "Future of work with AI" the Microsoft 365 event
Microsoft AI event, "The Future of Work with AI," is at the door, and there are some guesses on what the company could reveal.

Microsoft AI event: What to expect?
Microsoft is reportedly offering free USB drives to Insiders to reinstall Windows 11

Microsoft is reportedly offering free USB drives to Insiders to reinstall Windows 11

Microsoft Build is returning with a face-to-face event

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved