Soon, Windows 11 users may uninstall more Microsoft Stock Apps

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 17, 2023
Windows 11 News
One of the main points of criticism leveled against Microsoft and its Windows 11 operating system is that many of the stock apps can't be uninstalled easily.

Users who attempt to uninstall certain Microsoft apps under Settings > Apps > Installed Apps will notice that Microsoft blocks the removal of these apps. This is true for apps such as Photos, Xbox Game Bar, Cortana or Phone Link.

The uninstall option is grayed out and not selectable. While some stock apps can be removed on Windows 11, it is puzzling and also confusing from a user perspective that others can't be removed.

Windows 11 users had to help themselves and use workarounds to remove certain apps from the system. PowerShell or Winget commands, or certain programs designed for the purpose, including JunkCtrl and O&O AppBuster, can be used to uninstall more stock apps or even all.

Some of the stock applications may soon be removed by users of the Windows 11 operating system directly. Microsoft revealed earlier this month that it is deprecating the Cortana app. With its deprecation comes the option to uninstall Cortana from the Windows 11 operating system.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Build, which updates systems to build 25931, enables the uninstallation of even more applications. Microsoft mentions the change in the official changelog under General: "In addition to the Camera app and Cortana, the Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled".

In other words, Windows 11 users will soon be able to remove the following apps directly from their systems:

  • Camera
  • Cortana
  • People
  • Photos
  • Remote Desktop (MSTSC)

This is in addition to all the other apps that users can already remove. While that is a step in the right direction, it does not address the criticism entirely. Some apps, including Phone Link, Microsoft Store or Get Help, are still locked.

These applications remain locked, at least for now. While it is possible that some of these remaining apps will also be unlocked for removal in a future version of Windows, it seems unlikely that Microsoft will allow users to remove apps such as Microsoft Store or Get Help.

The changes have landed in the latest Insider build. It is unclear at this point when these will find their way into stable versions of the operating system. The upcoming 2023 feature update could be a candidate, but future Moments updates might also introduce the change.

Now You: do you uninstall stock Windows apps (via Neowin)

  John G. said on January 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm
    Some years ago I had a severe problem with Windows Update that didn’t allow me to update for almost six months, yes, a half of a year stuck in a massive update fiasco. After having done everything in my hands to solve it, and after go to every kind of computer shops, even having call by phone to MS help services with no success at all, I found somewhere this batch *.bat file that solved my W10 update problem in less than one minute (I hope that it will help someone someday, it’s a must have batch file; I think it’s available in some web sites also):

    rem * EXECUTE AS ADMIN *
    net stop bits
    net stop wuauserv
    net stop cryptsvc
    net stop msiserver
    rd /q /s %windir%\softwaredistribution.old
    rd /q /s %windir%\system32\catroot2.old
    ren %windir%\system32\catroot2 catroot2.old
    ren %windir%\softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.old
    del “%allusersprofile%\application data\microsoft\network\downloader\qmgr*.dat”
    sc.exe sdset bits D:(A;CI;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;IU)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;SU)
    sc.exe sdset wuauserv D:(A;;CCLCSWRPLORC;;;AU (A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)
    cd /d %windir%\system32
    regsvr32.exe /s atl.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s urlmon.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s mshtml.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s jscript.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s vbscript.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s scrrun.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s msxml3.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s msxml6.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s actxprxy.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s softpub.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wintrust.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s dssenh.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s rsaenh.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s cryptdlg.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s oleaut32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s ole32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s shell32.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wuapi.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wups.dll
    regsvr32.exe /s wups2.dll
    netsh winsock reset
    net start bits
    net start wuauserv
    net start cryptsvc
    net start msiserver
    rem * RESTART PC *
    pause

    MikeO said on January 4, 2023 at 2:29 pm
      Thanks, John. Another tool to throw in my Windows toolbox, if ever needed.

      John G. said on January 4, 2023 at 3:43 pm
        @MikeO, you’re welcome! :]

    VioletMoon said on January 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm
      Yes, there a number of places one can find such scripts; the following sites provide the same scripts or variations on a theme:

      https://windowsreport.com/windows-update-problems-fix-windows-update-reset-script/

      https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/24742-reset-windows-update-windows-10-a.html

      https://pastebin.com/RiGwhcgJ

      The few times I’ve had issues with Windows 10/11, I’ve run the Tweaking Repair Tool/Portable with unsurpassed success; it worked so well in solving problems, I made a hefty donation to the developer:

      https://www.tweaking.com/content/page/windows_repair_all_in_one.html

      The other tip other users have gifted to me is to never use Windows Update–just turn it off–and use the WAU Manager; in Advanced Options, one can “force” downloading and installing” updates which triggers a script to “refresh” the process–works quite well for me:

      https://www.carifred.com/wau_manager/

      I think both tools are and script ideas have been mentioned by Martin in various articles at various times.

      As a last resort, one can download the most current ISO from the Adguard site and complete a non-destructive re-install. It’s such a convenient option that if I suspect any type of corruption on my system, I will use it first. Makes for a that “new” installation feel. Be sure to delete the Windows.old folder at some point.

      Make a system image before running any tool, script, or non-destructive re-install, yes?

      John G. said on January 5, 2023 at 9:10 am
        Thanks @VioletMoon for the provided links! :]

  Jody Thornton said on January 4, 2023 at 1:19 pm
    Wow! That’s objective reporting. Windows 11 is the BEST version in a long time? Really?
    Tone Deaf Shaun! Tone Deaf!

    No worries! John G. will be along to thank you for the article.

  Anonymous said on January 4, 2023 at 3:14 pm
    shill alarm

  Anonymous said on January 4, 2023 at 3:16 pm
    Stop windows update service
    Delete Download Folder in C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution
    run cmd Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
    run cmd sfc /scannow
    reboot

  Marek said on January 4, 2023 at 6:22 pm
    Windows 11 is one of the best versions of Windows in a long time.

    Shaun, I love your sense of humor.

    Microdumbos said on January 5, 2023 at 12:14 am
      Haha. Good joke from Shaun. Since Windows version 7, Microsoft hasn’t released a superior operating system. Windows 8, 8.1, 10, and 11 are all terrible. Microsoft is absolutely awful at creating software.

  Flyer said on January 4, 2023 at 8:35 pm
    Funny text about Win 11 “it comes with a few bugs as well”.
    Man, do you know what it means “few”?
    Every update creates new problems unknown before, am I wrong?
    To be honest, with such absurd you’ve made my day :D

  guest said on August 17, 2023 at 2:45 pm
    they need to stop the forced update that cause a big mess they did not pay for our pc’s we did our pc’s and our pc’s is not microsoft to do what they want and so far all the updates do is cause big time mess’s

  John G. said on August 17, 2023 at 3:43 pm
    Just install CCleaner (for a while only, please don’t cry). After installed, seek the uninstalling feature of this software, and then you can uninstall mostly all the Windows crap you want to destroy forever. After that, you are able to uninstall CCleaner as well using the classic method. However I can sure you all that after a couple of weeks of intense use you won’t live without CCleaner (it has the most secure and stable driver updating tool of the market, and I has tested mostly all). :S

  John said on August 17, 2023 at 8:53 pm
    You should be able to uninstall any application that you don’t use or want installed.

