Adobe Firefly reaches 1B images, rolls out globally
Artificial intelligence is getting more and more popular each day, and, of course, Adobe also joined the bandwagon with Firefly. Today, the company has announced that Firefly reached 1B images, and it is now open for global usage.
The new Firefly family of artistic generative AI models will be available in Adobe products. It may presently be used in beta mode to create graphics from text prompts, add or remove items from photographs using Generative Fill, and style words and phrases.
Adobe Firefly now part of Express, see what's new
In a statement released today, Wednesday, July 12, Adobe said it now allows users to create pictures and text effects in the standalone Firefly online service using their local language. This service will now also be localized into 20 different languages, including Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, French, and German.
Adobe Firefly understands text prompts in 100 languages
Firefly now understands text prompts in 100 languages, including Klingon. The software's user interface is now available in 20 languages, including some major European languages like German and French and Brazilian Portuguese.
Firefly made its debut in March using the online interface. Since then, Adobe has added it to Illustrator, Photoshop, and Express. Because Firefly is trained on a corpus of photos that are part of Adobe's stock photography offering, unlike other participants in this market, Adobe can guarantee that the images companies produce using Firefly are safe for commercial use. The business even offers its enterprise users indemnification.
Adobe Firefly alternatives that are just as good
Two of the most well-received beta releases in Adobe's history, Firefly's website and Photoshop, have seen the creation of over 1 billion assets, according to the firm. It anticipates expanding its user base to millions of new users with the current worldwide growth. 1 billion is a huge milestone for Adobe.
Now, it is time to take a look at the very long list of languages added to Firefly. Here are the supported languages:
