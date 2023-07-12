Adobe Firefly reaches 1B images, rolls out globally

Artificial intelligence is getting more and more popular each day, and, of course, Adobe also joined the bandwagon with Firefly. Today, the company has announced that Firefly reached 1B images, and it is now open for global usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Firefly family of artistic generative AI models will be available in Adobe products. It may presently be used in beta mode to create graphics from text prompts, add or remove items from photographs using Generative Fill, and style words and phrases.

Adobe Firefly now part of Express, see what's new

In a statement released today, Wednesday, July 12, Adobe said it now allows users to create pictures and text effects in the standalone Firefly online service using their local language. This service will now also be localized into 20 different languages, including Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, French, and German.

Adobe Firefly understands text prompts in 100 languages

Firefly now understands text prompts in 100 languages, including Klingon. The software's user interface is now available in 20 languages, including some major European languages like German and French and Brazilian Portuguese.

Firefly made its debut in March using the online interface. Since then, Adobe has added it to Illustrator, Photoshop, and Express. Because Firefly is trained on a corpus of photos that are part of Adobe's stock photography offering, unlike other participants in this market, Adobe can guarantee that the images companies produce using Firefly are safe for commercial use. The business even offers its enterprise users indemnification.

Adobe Firefly alternatives that are just as good

Two of the most well-received beta releases in Adobe's history, Firefly's website and Photoshop, have seen the creation of over 1 billion assets, according to the firm. It anticipates expanding its user base to millions of new users with the current worldwide growth. 1 billion is a huge milestone for Adobe.

Now, it is time to take a look at the very long list of languages added to Firefly. Here are the supported languages:

Afrikaans

Albanian

Amharic

Arabic

Armenian

Assamese

Azerbaijani

Bangla

Bashkir

Basque

Bosnian

Bulgarian

Catalan

Chinese (Literary)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dari

Divehi

Dutch

English

Estonian

Faroese

Fijian

Filipino

Finnish

French

French (Canada)

Galician

Georgian

German

Greek

Gujarati

Haitian

Creole

Hebrew

Hindi

Hmong Daw

Hungarian

Icelandic

Indonesian

Inuinnaqtun

Inuktitut

Inuktitut (Latin)

Irish

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Kazakh

Khmer

Klingon (Latin)

Klingon (pIqaD)

Korean

Kurdish (Central)

Kurdish (Northern)

Kyrgyz

Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malagasy

Malay

Malayalam

Maltese

Marathi

Mongolian (Cyrillic)

Mongolian (Traditional)

Myanmar (Burmese)

Nepali

Norwegian

Odia

Pashto

Persian

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Portuguese (Portugal)

Punjabi

Romanian

Russian

Samoan

Serbian (Cyrillic)

Serbian (Latin)

Slovak

Slovenian

Somali

Spanish

Swahili

Swedish

Tahitian

Tamil

Tatar

Telugu

Thai

Tibetan

Tigrinya

Tongan

Turkish

Turkmen

Ukrainian

Upper Sorbian

Urdu

Uyghur

Uzbek (Latin)

Vietnamese

Welsh

Advertisement