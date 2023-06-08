Adobe Firefly alternatives that are just as good

Jun 8, 2023
When it comes to AI image generation and editing, Adobe Firefly has gained significant attention. However, for those looking for alternatives to Firefly without the need for an Adobe account or seeking higher-quality AI images, there are several options available.

While no single platform can fully replace Firefly, a combination of different AI image generators can provide similar functionality.

The quest for finding the best Adobe Firefly alternatives

While Adobe Firefly remains a popular choice, there are compelling alternatives for those seeking different functionalities and capabilities. Here are the best Adobe Firefly alternatives for you!

Midjourney

Midjourney is a highly recommended alternative to Firefly when it comes to generating high-quality AI images. Although Firefly offers versatility and ease of use, many users find themselves turning to Midjourney for superior image quality.

Midjourney surpasses the capabilities of Adobe Firefly in terms of visual appeal and realism

By subscribing to Midjourney's lowest tier, priced at $9.99 per month, users gain access to a powerful AI image generator. It's worth noting that while Midjourney excels in image generation, it currently lacks the generative fill feature present in Firefly.

Bing Image Generator

For those seeking an entry point into generative AI images without any financial investment, Bing Image Generator by Microsoft is an excellent choice. This free AI image-generation tool, powered by Dall-E, offers a simple and user-friendly interface.

: Bing Image Generator utilizes the cutting-edge Dall-E AI model developed by OpenAI - Image: Bing

Although the quality may vary at times, users can regenerate a text-to-image prompt multiple times until they obtain a satisfactory result. While there are higher-quality alternatives available, Bing Image Generator serves as a great starting point for exploring the world of generative AI images.

Firefly generative fill alternatives

Generative fill, a standout feature of Adobe Firefly, poses a challenge when searching for alternatives that surpass its capabilities. However, there are noteworthy alternatives worth considering.

Getimg

Getimg provides a straightforward alternative to Firefly's generative fill feature. By utilizing Stable Diffusion models, this application enables users to expand the borders of images using AI.

Getimg utilizes Stable Diffusion models to expand the borders of images using AI - Image: Getimg

Additionally, Getimg offers an AI text editor that allows for targeted modifications by highlighting specific parts of the image through a text-to-image prompt. With a free trial available and paid plans starting at $12 per month, Getimg offers a viable solution for those seeking generative fill capabilities.

Local Stable Diffusion

For a more advanced and customizable experience, setting up a local Stable Diffusion environment is recommended. Although this option requires technical setup and a powerful desktop, it provides the advantage of incorporating features such as ControlNet.

ControlNet allows users to adjust poses and composition in AI-generated images, further enhancing customization possibilities.

Local Stable Diffusion is recommended for users seeking a highly customizable AI image generation - Image: Stable Diffusion

By exploring options like Midjourney, Bing Image Generator, Getimg, or local Stable Diffusion setups, users can discover alternatives that cater to their specific needs.

Whether it's generating high-quality AI images or utilizing powerful generative fill techniques, these alternatives offer an exciting world of possibilities beyond Firefly.

